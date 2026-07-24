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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Shadrack Andenga

CAF announces major changes ahead of 2027 AFCON
Sports

CAF announces major changes ahead of 2027 AFCON

Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Motsepe said the tournament, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, will expand as part of CAF's plans to grow the competition. He also announced that AFCON will shift from a two-year cycle to a four-year cycle.

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Gor Mahia begin CECAFA campaign against APR
Sports

Gor Mahia begin CECAFA campaign against APR

Speaking on Wednesday evening from Kigali, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Shema Ngoga Fabrice welcomed the return of the tournament to Rwanda, saying they are excited to host the competition again.

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National Chess League returns this weekend
Sports

National Chess League returns this weekend

I have experience producing broadcast and digital journalism content across multiple platforms, with a focus on creating accurate, engaging and audience-focused stories. In my current role as a Presenter/Reporter at The Kenya Times, I contribute to multimedia news production by researching stories, writing broadcast scripts, editing audio clips, preparing news content and supporting the production of content for digital audiences.

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KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit
Sports

KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit

The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.

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Matu wins 2026 NewGen Golf Tournament
Sports

Matu wins 2026 NewGen Golf Tournament

Mwanzighe Kubo claimed the men's title with 41 points, beating Stanley Gachoki, who finished as runner-up. Anna Meingi emerged as the best lady with 39 points, edging pre-tournament favourite Millicent Mello, who finished second on 38 points.

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Wanyonyi misses podium in London 800m race
Sports

Wanyonyi misses podium in London 800m race

Competing at the ninth leg of the 2026 Diamond League, the Novuna Athletics Meeting at the London Stadium, the Kenyan crossed the finish line in 1:43.30, extending his wait for a first Diamond League victory over the two-lap distance this season.

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Wanyonyi, Arop renew Olympic rivalry in London
Sports

Wanyonyi, Arop renew Olympic rivalry in London

Wanyonyi heads to London in superb form after breaking the 1,000m world record in Monaco. He is also the fastest man in the world over 800m this year, having clocked 1:41.84 in Paris last month—the third-fastest time of his career.

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Golf: Limuru Open tees off
Sports

Golf: Limuru Open tees off

The Limuru Open is a key stop on the KAGC calendar, offering valuable ranking points and a chance for the country’s leading amateurs to test themselves against elite regional competition.

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