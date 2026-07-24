Shadrack Andenga

Top rugby action expected at Prinsloo 7s this weekend in Nakuru
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
Italy approached Ancelotti, who took over as Brazil coach in 2025 and extended his contract until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, before opening talks with Guardiola.
The championship will also serve as a qualifier for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and the 2027 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.
Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, Motsepe said the tournament, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027, will expand as part of CAF's plans to grow the competition. He also announced that AFCON will shift from a two-year cycle to a four-year cycle.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
The resolution to form the committee was reached during a meeting between FKF officials and Premier League club representatives in Nairobi on Wednesday. Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier was appointed to chair the committee.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the importance of investing in women’s football, with financial support playing a key role in the sport’s growth and development.
Speaking during a recovery session in Nairobi, Prisons coach Josp Barasa rued missed opportunities that saw his team continue their wait for a national league title, which has now stretched into a fifth year. He, however, said the Kenya Cup presents an opportunity for redemption.
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
The event, hosted by 254 Motorsports Club and sanctioned by Motorsport Kenya (MK), marks Kush’s first competitive outing in three years. Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the driver expressed optimism ahead of the race.
Speaking on Wednesday evening from Kigali, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) President Shema Ngoga Fabrice welcomed the return of the tournament to Rwanda, saying they are excited to host the competition again.
The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is said to have demanded a move to Fiorentina after Wolves reportedly rejected the Italian club's bid in favour of an offer from Turkish side Trabzonspor.
National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Vice President Barnaba Korir, who also serves as AK Director of Youth Development, said the platform comes with responsibilities and urged athletes and stakeholders to remain compliant.
MKF President Altaf Ganatra confirmed the move, saying the decision was aimed at encouraging strong participation as the federation begins its new term and officially launches its administration.
Making the announcement during the official flag-off ceremony for the team, Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi said the initiative marks a five-fold increase from the Sh500,000 awarded at the 2022 Birmingham Games.
Zarika lost the title to Hill on May 11, 2024, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, England, in a bout she believes was unfairly judged in favour of the home boxer.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the 2025/2026 league champions, who are currently in Rwanda for the CECAFA Club Championship, said Owino had been handed the captain's armband following a joint decision by the technical bench and the club's management.
According to world football governing body FIFA, Kenya retained its position with 1,185.08 points, missing out on an opportunity to climb the rankings as several nations benefited from strong performances at the World Cup.
Martinez has earned 67 caps for Argentina and played every minute of the team’s eight World Cup matches, keeping two clean sheets and conceding eight goals.
I have experience producing broadcast and digital journalism content across multiple platforms, with a focus on creating accurate, engaging and audience-focused stories. In my current role as a Presenter/Reporter at The Kenya Times, I contribute to multimedia news production by researching stories, writing broadcast scripts, editing audio clips, preparing news content and supporting the production of content for digital audiences.
Speaking to Radio Generation about the tournament, KVF Vice President Paul Bitok highlighted its importance, saying that the more competitions available for Kenyan players, the better it is for both clubs and the national team.
The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.
Mwanzighe Kubo claimed the men's title with 41 points, beating Stanley Gachoki, who finished as runner-up. Anna Meingi emerged as the best lady with 39 points, edging pre-tournament favourite Millicent Mello, who finished second on 38 points.
The duo triumphed over 96 gamers who were competing for 26 slots to represent Kenya across seven major game titles at the global championships.
In a letter dated July 17 and addressed to FKF Secretary General Dennis Gicheru, the club chairpersons accused the federation of failing to implement reforms jointly agreed upon nearly two months ago.
Geoffrey Omondi's charges had no option but to win in front of a packed MISC, and they delivered with an energetic and disciplined performance, defeating Kenya Prisons 3-0 to retain the 2025/26 KVF National League playoffs title.
Both sides began cautiously, showing respect for each other's attacking threat. Spain created the first clear chance in the fourth minute, but Lamine Yamal's tame effort failed to trouble Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Competing at the ninth leg of the 2026 Diamond League, the Novuna Athletics Meeting at the London Stadium, the Kenyan crossed the finish line in 1:43.30, extending his wait for a first Diamond League victory over the two-lap distance this season.
When asked on Thursday whether he would travel to the United States to watch the match alongside his close ally, US President Donald Trump, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Milei dismissed the idea.
Speaking after the elections, Ganatra thanked delegates for their confidence and outlined a vision focused on building strong institutions and promoting youth participation in motorsport.
The victory confirmed KPA as the new men’s national league champions, marking their first-ever title in the competition’s history.
Speaking after Saturday's ceremony, Orca Swimming Club coach Laureen Ouma commended her swimmers for an excellent season while urging them to raise the bar even higher next season.
The Three Lions started brightly, taking the lead just two minutes into the match when Declan Rice intercepted a misplaced pass from Desire Doue, dribbled forward and caught Mike Maignan off guard before slotting home.
While support for the FIFA chief has grown across much of the football world, opposition has mainly come from parts of Europe, where concerns have been raised over FIFA's recent handling of several issues during the World Cup.
Capdevila disclosed on Friday that his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application had been rejected, leaving him unable to travel to the United States with his family.
Kenya will be among only five African countries taking part in the tournament, joining South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Egypt in the battle against some of the world's leading hockey nations.
The appointment places Mionki on the three-member stewards panel for Rally Estonia, the ninth round of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship, which will be held in Tartu from July 16 to 19.
His former club, Ulinzi Warriors, announced the selection and praised him for his continued contribution to Kenyan basketball, saying his impact has stretched from his successful playing days to his current coaching role.
Tusker secured a place in the tournament after Sudanese side Al Merrikh withdrew, handing the Kenyan club an unexpected chance to test themselves against some of the region's top teams.
The world football governing body said the break at MetLife Stadium will be extended by only two minutes from the usual 15-minute interval to allow for performances by international music stars Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber.
The win gives Kenya Prisons a valuable advantage as they head into the second day of the finals needing only one more victory to reclaim the national title.
The France squad travelled from their World Cup training base in Boston to Miami on Thursday. According to L'Equipe, the players requested a free evening to clear their minds following their disappointing semi-final defeat to Spain.
Working as a pundit, Neville described Romero and Martinez as "the best, worst centre-half pairing in the world"—remarks that angered Romero, who plays for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Vinčić was arrested and briefly detained in May 2020 during a police raid targeting a drug and prostitution ring in Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.
The winners will not only lift the iconic World Cup trophy but will also receive championship rings for the first time in football history, introducing a tradition commonly associated with American sports.
Pele scored twice in Stockholm during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. After the final, he traded the shirt with teammate Dida, and it has been kept by Dida's family for decades.
Wanyonyi heads to London in superb form after breaking the 1,000m world record in Monaco. He is also the fastest man in the world over 800m this year, having clocked 1:41.84 in Paris last month—the third-fastest time of his career.
The Limuru Open is a key stop on the KAGC calendar, offering valuable ranking points and a chance for the country’s leading amateurs to test themselves against elite regional competition.
Kenya will compete at the multi-sport event, which runs from July 23 to August 3, with the team aiming to build on its previous performances and secure a strong medal haul.
Gor Mahia's 42-member travelling contingent, comprising 29 players and technical staff, departed in two batches due to limited flight availability.