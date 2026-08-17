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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

WAFCON 2026

Harambee Starlets: Ready to Roar in Morocco?
Sports

Harambee Starlets: Ready to Roar in Morocco?

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are preparing in Miramas, France, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The team opens their campaign against hosts Morocco in Rabat, with a squad mix of experienced players and young talent as they target a semi-final finish.

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