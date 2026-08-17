Lionesses roar to history: Cameroon crush Malawi 3-0 to claim first WAFCON crown
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Cameroon ended final heartbreak to win their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.
Super Falcons’ Women’s World Cup dream ended after a 2-1 loss to South Africa in Pretoria, ending a 36-year run. Here’s what the report says about the match and the reaction.
Cameroon reached the WAFCON final after Michaely Bihina saved four penalties against Morocco, including a decisive 118th-minute stop that kept the tie alive in the shootout.
Malawi Scorchers reached the WAFCON final after a 3-1 semi-final victory over Algeria, as Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga shared the goals in Rabat.
Malawi’s Scorchers stunned Ghana 2-1 at WAFCON 2026, qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil and earning a semi-final against Algeria.
Harambee Starlets were eliminated from WAFCON after a 2-0 loss to Algeria in Rabat, finishing with three straight defeats and seven goals conceded. The article reviews coach and player comments about preparedness, support, and what comes next.
Kenya’s Harambee Starlets exited WAFCON after two defeats, scoring no goals and missing qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup via the tournament. The article outlines the results, the group scenario, and suggested next steps for Kenyan women’s football.
Harambee Starlets returned to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-0 defeat by hosts Morocco in Group A. Kenya now faces Senegal and Algeria needing results to keep knockout hopes alive.
Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are preparing in Miramas, France, ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). The team opens their campaign against hosts Morocco in Rabat, with a squad mix of experienced players and young talent as they target a semi-final finish.