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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Sports

Kenya wraps up Uganda Airbadminton tour with bronze
Sports

Kenya wraps up Uganda Airbadminton tour with bronze

The Grade Three event was held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala from September 24 to 27, bringing together players from Uganda, Malaysia, India, South Africa, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iran, Luxembourg, Myanmar and the United States.

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