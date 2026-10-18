Kenya’s Ngetich, Mutiso set course records in Tokyo Half Marathon
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
The initiative forms part of the broader Basketball Experience programme, a partnership between AFD and NBA Africa that uses basketball to promote education, life skills and inclusive opportunities for young people in schools and communities
The Football Kenya Federation’s leadership crisis has deepened after a fourth attempted NEC meeting failed for lack of quorum, with the Mariga faction demanding action on governance, finances, judicial bodies and the football calendar.
Nairobi’s Talanta Sports Stadium will host the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in January 2027, followed by stops in Montevideo and São Paulo.
The event will be held in Bugesera, about 25 miles south of the Rwandan capital and close to the city’s new international airport. It will be the first Formula 1 race on the continent since the South African Grand Prix in 1993.
Taking to his X account on Monday, October 12, Kiarie said his commitment to serving the constituency remained firm, describing Roysambu as a cosmopolitan area with significant economic and social potential
Shujaa secured a fifth consecutive Safari 7s crown on Sunday, October 11, after defeating the Kenya Morans 24-5 in an all-Kenyan men’s cup final.
Kipruto pulled away from defending champion Jacob Kiplimo in the closing stages to claim victory in two hours, one minute and nine seconds.
In a post on Sunday, Ruto congratulated Kipchoge on the triumph, describing it as a remarkable achievement.
The former world record holder crossed the line in 2 hours 9 minutes 10 seconds.
The FKF Premier League is set to start after two months of court battles, a referee assault and a disputed Kariobangi Sharks-Mombasa United playoff. The story examines how the crisis unfolded and what remains unresolved.
President William Ruto welcomed the announcement, saying the return of the event would once again put Kenya’s distinctive landscapes and roads before a worldwide audience.
World Athletics announced the nominees on Tuesday, with Ngetich named among the 10 contenders for the women’s award and Sawe making the men’s shortlist.
According to Gacheri, the performance demonstrates the depth of karate talent in Nakuru and across the country and should encourage greater investment in the sport.
The victory sees Kenya win the continental crown for a record-extending seventh time.
The race was delayed by about an hour and a half after heavy rain and a series of technical problems affected the formation lap.
Kenya Morans will face Madagascar in the final at 2:11 pm EAT.
Gundogdu was detained on Tuesday together with the other suspects and appeared before a judge at Istanbul’s Caglayan courthouse on Friday.
The fixture is the first leg of the inaugural KCB Rugby Series, a two-leg showdown between two of the region's most established clubs.
The 28-year-old finished fifth in the mile final in Glasgow in August, marking the biggest moment yet in a career that began under circumstances that could easily have kept her away from athletics.
Instead, the changing of the guard at Harambee Starlets was announced through something far more mundane: a provisional squad list.
The club was found guilty of all charges relating to alleged breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
The findings were detailed in a redacted report published by the Premier League on Tuesday, days after the League confirmed that City had been found guilty of most of the 115 financial breaches it faced.
Kenya’s U23 Emerging Stars produced an emphatic 4-1 win over Tanzania at Nyayo National Stadium, taking a commanding position ahead of the second leg. Here’s what was said and what the result means for the qualifier.
The AIU decision dated September 17, 2026, says Kiplimo provided an out-of-competition urine sample in Mwaita, Kenya, on July 19, 2026, during testing conducted under the authority of World Athletics and the AIU.
The Grade Three event was held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala from September 24 to 27, bringing together players from Uganda, Malaysia, India, South Africa, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iran, Luxembourg, Myanmar and the United States.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
No sanctions have been decided, and the Manchester-based club is expected to appeal the decision, according to reports.
The Kenyan marathoner received the honour alongside Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha, with Sawe describing the recognition as an unexpected moment that left him humbled by the achievement.