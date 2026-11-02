CAF confirms Samson Adamu as new General Secretary

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Samson Adamu as its new General Secretary following his service in an acting capacity since March 2026.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said in a statement on Sunday that the appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process, which involved advertising the position and interviewing several candidates.

Adamu joined CAF in 2018 as Director of Competitions before later serving as Director of Tournaments and Events.

"During his time at CAF, he has played a leading role in the delivery of several major continental competitions, including CAF's flagship tournament, the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations," reads the statement.

Adamu holds a FIFA Master qualification in International Management, Law and Humanities of Sport.

He will oversee CAF’s day-to-day administration and support the implementation of its strategic priorities.