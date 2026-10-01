About RGK: A Digital-First Kenyan Media House

Radio Generation Kenya (RGK) is a vibrant, digital-first audio-visual media platform in Kenya. Based in Nairobi, we bring together breaking news, reporting, analysis, interviews and conversations across our website, video, live TV, radio and social channels.

Our founding slogan, “Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights,” captures our ambition: to ask meaningful questions, explain the stories shaping everyday life and create space for real talk. Whether you prefer to read, watch or listen, there is a place for you at RGK.

News, context and conversation

From national politics and county affairs to business, education, health, sports and culture, our coverage connects the latest developments with the people and issues behind them. Explore the latest stories, watch interviews and videos, or join our live coverage.

Our aim is timely reporting with substance: useful context, challenging questions and thoughtful analysis that helps our audience make sense of a changing Kenya and the wider world.

Made for a curious, connected audience

RGK welcomes mature, urban and tech-savvy audiences, alongside a youthful generation looking for fresh perspectives. We make room for unconventional ideas, candid discussion and commentary that challenges assumptions—bringing readers, viewers and listeners into the conversation.

Overview & operations

Who we are: A digital-first media house combining online news, audio-visual journalism and radio broadcasting.

A digital-first media house combining online news, audio-visual journalism and radio broadcasting. Ownership: Owned and operated by Sharp Generation Media Ltd, founded by Ahmed Hassan (Asmali).

Owned and operated by Sharp Generation Media Ltd, founded by Ahmed Hassan (Asmali). Headquarters: 1st Floor, George Padmore Ridge, George Padmore Road, Nairobi, Kenya.

1st Floor, George Padmore Ridge, George Padmore Road, Nairobi, Kenya. Our platforms: News articles, video interviews, live TV, live radio and social media.

Stay connected, wherever you are

Follow the news online, watch on your screen or tune in on FM. Our radio network is one part of a wider digital media experience.

Nairobi — 88.8 FM

Mombasa — 90.7 FM

Malindi — 92.1 FM

Lamu — 92.6 FM

Garissa — 89.5 FM

Listen live or watch live TV.

Talk to us

Have a story to share, a question about our coverage or a correction to flag? Get in touch with our team.

Contact RGK and get directions.