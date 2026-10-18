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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
Infographics

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

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What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus
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What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus

Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.

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Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man
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Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man

President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.

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Deadly Viruses: 10 With Highest Fatality Rates
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Deadly Viruses: 10 With Highest Fatality Rates

Viruses differ in how deadly they can be. This article ranks 10 viruses by the highest reported fatality rates once symptoms develop, and highlights key context on what “fatality rate” means and why it can vary.

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