Infographics

Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
The ODM Party Leader was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Mary Juma Odinga.
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
The World Intellectual Property Organization notes that high-income economies continue to dominate the rankings, although emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground.
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.
The virus was first detected on May 5, 2025, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was confirmed as the Bundibugyo strain on May 15.
Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority shows that the deaths involved different categories of road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers and drivers.
Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.
Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.
Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 per cent and Russian at 6 per cent.
According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
Viruses differ in how deadly they can be. This article ranks 10 viruses by the highest reported fatality rates once symptoms develop, and highlights key context on what “fatality rate” means and why it can vary.
A new international assessment has ranked countries by student reading performance, with Singapore leading the list. China and Taiwan are also among the higher-ranking nations.
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
PISA mathematics rankings place China at the top (612 on average), followed by Singapore, Macao, and Taiwan.
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
By December 2025, Kenya had 788,853 deposit accounts holding Sh500,000 or more
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
Papua New Guinea is home to more living languages than any other country, with more than 840 distinct languages spoken across its communities.
Global AI use is growing rapidly, with a new ranking highlighting the top 10 countries recording the highest visits to AI tool websites
At the top of the list is legendary filmmaker and producer Steven Spielberg, whose net worth is estimated at $7.1 billion