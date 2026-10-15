The Family Behind Raila Odinga
The ODM Party Leader was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Mary Juma Odinga.
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The late Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, in India, came from a prominent family with a long history in Kenya’s political landscape.
He was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Mary Juma Odinga.
Here’s the late icon's immediate family
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