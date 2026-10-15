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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Infographics

The Family Behind Raila Odinga

The ODM Party Leader was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Mary Juma Odinga.

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Raila
Raila — RG

The late Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, in India, came from a prominent family with a long history in Kenya’s political landscape.

He was the son of Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and Mary Juma Odinga.

Here’s the late icon's immediate family

Raila
Raila — RG

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