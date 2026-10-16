Ogola challenges Raila’s political heirs to explain their ideology

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential aspirant Fred Ogola has challenged politicians seeking to win over Raila Odinga’s supporters to explain what they stand for, accusing them of using the late opposition leader’s name to advance personal ambitions instead of promoting his economic vision.

Ogola said the growing contest for Raila’s political following had become more about individual interests and political rivalries than the ideas the former Prime Minister championed. He argued that claiming to carry Raila’s legacy meant little without a clear commitment to economic liberation and improving the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ogola said several political leaders were attempting to claim parts of Raila’s influence, but none could fully represent the former Prime Minister’s political beliefs and ambitions.

“Everybody is trying to run with something of Raila, and also it's a proof that no one can run with the whole Raila,” Ogola said.

He compared the scramble for Raila’s political influence to people dividing up an animal after slaughter, with each person taking a portion but no one claiming the whole.

“Some people get the ... ox tail, but no one is getting the whole ox,” he added.

Ogola’s remarks come a year after Raila’s death, with his political legacy continuing to shape debate within the opposition and across the country as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The struggle over Raila’s legacy was evident during Thursday’s first anniversary commemoration at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, where leaders from the broad-based government and opposition attended the event amid competing political interests.

Ogola faults leaders over Raila anniversary

Ogola criticised the conduct of some politicians at the anniversary gathering, saying their ambitions had taken attention away from the former Prime Minister and the principles he stood for.

“The celebration was more of them, less of Raila,” he said.

He argued that the event should have given greater attention to people who suffered while supporting Raila and his political cause, including those who faced arrests, shootings and other hardships during past political struggles.

Ogola cited victims of political violence, including Baby Pendo, who was killed in Kisumu, saying the families affected by such incidents had received little attention as politicians focused on their own interests.

He suggested that honouring Raila should go beyond public speeches and displays of political loyalty, insisting that the people who paid a price for his political struggle should not be forgotten.

Ruto, Gachagua and Kalonzo criticised

The LDP presidential aspirant also took aim at President William Ruto, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and other politicians, accusing them of pursuing political office largely because of personal grievances.

“Everybody's running because they're angry for something,” Ogola said.

He questioned what the leaders hoped to achieve for ordinary Kenyans, arguing that political competition should be guided by clear plans for the country's development rather than anger, personal disputes or the desire to gain power.

Ogola said Raila’s political contribution should be judged by the ideas he advanced, including devolution and economic empowerment, rather than by the number of politicians claiming to carry his spirit.

“You cannot say you have the spirit of Raila Odinga when you have no ideology,” Ogola said.

“Baba championed for economic liberation.”

He maintained that leaders seeking to inherit Raila’s support should demonstrate how they intend to advance the economic goals he championed instead of relying on his name to win political backing.

The debate over Raila’s legacy has also exposed differences over the future of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the direction of the political movement he built. Leaders are now presenting competing positions as the country approaches the 2027 elections, raising questions about who can maintain his broad support base and carry forward his political ideas.

Raila died on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical attention in India. His first death anniversary was marked on Thursday at Migwena Cultural and Sports Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, where thousands gathered to remember his life and contribution to Kenyan politics.