Privacy Policy

Effective Date: September 30, 2026

1. Introduction Welcome to https://rgk.co.ke/. We value your privacy and are committed to protecting your personal information. This Privacy Policy explains how we collect, use, and safeguard your data in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Kenya's Data Protection Act, and Google's privacy policies. By using our website, you consent to the practices described in this policy.

2. Information We Collect We collect minimal personal data necessary for the proper functioning of our website: Contact Information: Email address and/or phone number to enable login and receive notifications about news updates.

Email address and/or phone number to enable login and receive notifications about news updates. Usage Data: Information about how you use our website, such as device information, browser type, and pages visited.

3. How We Use Your Information We use your information solely for the following purposes: To enable login functionality and manage your account.

To send you relevant updates and notifications related to our news services.

To analyze website usage and improve our content and services. We do not sell, rent, or share your personal information with third parties for marketing or other purposes.

4. Legal Basis for Processing We process your personal information based on the following legal grounds: Consent: Provided when registering or subscribing to our services.

Provided when registering or subscribing to our services. Legitimate Interests: To ensure the smooth operation of our services and communicate essential information.

To ensure the smooth operation of our services and communicate essential information. Compliance with Legal Obligations: To meet legal and regulatory obligations.

5. Data Retention We retain your data only as long as necessary to provide services or as required by law. Once no longer needed, data is securely deleted.

6. Your Rights In compliance with GDPR and Kenya's Data Protection Act, you have the following rights: Access: Request access to the personal data we hold about you.

Request access to the personal data we hold about you. Correction: Request correction of inaccurate or incomplete data.

Request correction of inaccurate or incomplete data. Deletion: Request deletion when data is no longer necessary.

Request deletion when data is no longer necessary. Objection: Object to data processing under certain circumstances.

Object to data processing under certain circumstances. Data Portability: Request transfer of your data to another service provider. To exercise these rights, please contact us at [email protected].

7. Data Security We implement industry-standard security measures to protect your data against unauthorized access, alteration, or disclosure.

8. Cookies and Tracking Technologies We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience. You can manage cookie preferences in your browser settings.

9. Third-Party Services We may use third-party services, such as analytics tools, to improve our website. These services comply with GDPR, Kenya's Data Protection Act, and Google's policies.

10. Changes to This Privacy Policy We may update this Privacy Policy periodically. Changes will be posted on this page with the updated date. Continued use of our website after such changes constitutes consent to the updated policy.