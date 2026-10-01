Terms of Use

Privacy, Terms, GDPR & Use of Google API Services

Introduction

Welcome to Radio Generation Kenya. By using our website and services, you consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which govern your relationship with Radio Generation Kenya, in compliance with Kenyan laws and the EU GDPR.

Data Protection and Privacy

We prioritize your privacy, adhering to Kenyan data protection laws and the EU GDPR. We collect personal data like name, email, and usage data to enhance user experience.

Use of Google API Services

For authentication, we utilize Google's API services, accessing only basic profile information (name, email address, avatar). We use this information strictly for secure login and identity verification.

User Rights

You have the right to access, modify, and delete your personal data, in line with GDPR. We respect your data portability and processing objections.

Data Security

Your data is encrypted and stored on secure cloud servers. It's used exclusively for service improvement and is not sold or transferred to third parties.

Content and Intellectual Property

Content on Radio Generation Kenya is our property or is licensed to us. User-generated content should comply with our standards and respect intellectual property rights.

User Conduct

Users are expected to interact respectfully. Harassment, illegal activities, or rights infringement are strictly prohibited.

Limitation of Liability

We strive for accurate reporting but can't guarantee complete reliability. Users agree to indemnify Radio Generation Kenya against any claims arising from terms violation.

Modifications and Termination

Terms may change over time, with significant modifications communicated. Services may be suspended for users who violate these terms.

Governing Law

Disputes are subject to Kenyan law and jurisdiction.

Google API Services Specifics

Our use of Google API Services adheres to their User Data Policy. We ensure: