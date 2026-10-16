Campus Politics Is 100% Tribal and Very Expensive! ~ Ahmed Rashid Burrow,UON President

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ogola said some politicians were using Raila’s legacy to pursue personal ambitions and settle scores rather than championing the ideas that defined his political career.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ramogi said Raila had been the glue that held together communities that felt politically marginalised, bringing them under one roof while maintaining strong connections with larger communities.
Andati, a former ODM county secretary who says he worked closely with the late opposition leader during the liberation movement, said the early discussions over party leadership were inappropriate and contributed to the wrangles that have since rocked the party.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Amimo said the curriculum’s emphasis on experiential learning and school projects could disadvantage children in under-resourced schools, whose families may struggle to afford materials and other requirements
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kihara claimed Gachagua secured only five votes during the selection exercise, arguing that the outcome could later have been used to portray his choice as one that did not enjoy overwhelming support from Mount Kenya leaders.