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The Ballot 2027
Countdown to Election
10 August 2027 Polls open 6:00 AM EAT
Countdown to Kenya's 2027 General Election.

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Two suspects in connection with 493 rolls of Cannabis arrested by DCI detectives in Makueni County, on October 18, 2026.
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Election 2027

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Woman says rape allegation against Jay-Z was false
Entertainment

Woman says rape allegation against Jay-Z was false

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in 2024 accusing Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. She alleged that she had been drugged before the incident.

Calvin Harris sets world record with 1.6m crowd in Brazil
Entertainment

Calvin Harris sets world record with 1.6m crowd in Brazil

Harris, who comes from Dumfries, was recognised for attracting the largest crowd ever recorded for a DJ set by a single artist. The performance took place on February 8, 2026, during the free pre-carnival street party Bloco Skol on Rua da Consolação.

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Somalia sets May presidential election date as political crisis deepens East African Bloc

Somalia sets May presidential election date as political crisis deepens

The Election Commission announced on Thursday, October 15, that parliamentary elections would take place on April 15, followed by the presidential poll a month later, setting the stage for a contest that has already exposed deep divisions between the federal government, opposition groups and regional administrations.

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