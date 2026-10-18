The measures, which took effect on Saturday, require travellers entering Tanzania by air, land and sea to complete health surveillance forms, undergo screening at points of entry and report symptoms associated with Ebola or other infectious diseases
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Ebola: PS Muthoni issues stern warning to Kenyans travelling to affected areas
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Just In
Ebola: Tanzania tightens entry checks following Kenya’s first death
The measures, which took effect on Saturday, require travellers entering Tanzania by air, land and sea to complete health surveillance forms, undergo screening at points of entry and report symptoms associated with Ebola or other infectious diseases
Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Ebola: PS Muthoni issues stern warning to Kenyans travelling to affected areas
Exclusives & Analysis
Ogola challenges Raila’s political heirs to explain their ideology
Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Ogola said some politicians were using Raila’s legacy to pursue personal ambitions and settle scores rather than championing the ideas that defined his political career.
More exclusives
Raila’s death could turn ODM into a community-based party, expert warns
People were still devastated! Andati recalls ODM succession debate after Raila’s death
Kenya’s CBE faces equity test as poor learners struggle with resource gaps
MP Jayne Kihara accuses Ruto of betraying Mount Kenya after 2022 election victory
Analysis
How security gains paved way for Sh2.2 trillion Dangote refinery in Lamu
Is Kenya’s mainstream media becoming a boys’ club?
The keeper of the king's secrets and the man who would be king
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s contradiction: Seeking support while resisting accountability
Counties
Two suspects arrested as DCI seizes 493 rolls of cannabis in Kibwezi
Officers also recovered two weighing scales, Rizla papers and other items believed to have been used to handle and package the drugs. Cash suspected to be proceeds of crime was seized during the operationExplore County Coverage
Business
Kerosene subsidy withdrawal cuts fuel adulteration profits as price gap hits Sh7.89
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director-General Edward Kinyua said retaining the subsidy would have left kerosene at least Sh30 cheaper per litre than diesel, creating room for illegal dealers to profit from the price difference.
The Ballot 2027
Election newsElection coverage
Mudavadi warns against ‘gambling’ with Kenya’s leadership ahead of 2027 Elections
Speaking during an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) service in Kapsabet, Nandi County, on Sunday, Mudavadi urged voters to reject what he described as political gambling, arguing that Kenya’s leadership should not be determined by hurried political arrangements
Election updatesElection coverage
Babu Owino declares position on Winnie Odinga’s Senate ambitions
Taking to his X account on Sunday, while addressing Nairobi residents, Owino said he respected Raila, whom he described as his boss, and would not fight his daughter simply because they could pursue different political positions
More election coverageElection coverage
Owalo’s PPP gets full registration ahead of 2027 general election
The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) issued PPP with a certificate of full registration after the party met the legal conditions required to secure the status.
Technology, Education & Health
TechnologyTechnology news
New Communications Authority of Kenya plan targets privacy risks linked to recycled phone lines
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) says the planned system will allow service providers, including bulk SMS companies, to establish whether a number has changed hands before sending subscription-related messages.
Education & CareerEducation news
Ruto sets February 2027 deadline for Koitalel university charter
The President said the government had committed Sh3.5 billion to improve the institution’s infrastructure, with the planned projects including student accommodation, a library and lecture halls.
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Education and Career
KCSE boycott threat: Principals demand urgent talks to save exams
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Education and Career
School Heads risk paying from own pockets over unauthorised transfers
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Health & WellnessHealth news
Africa CDC steps up support as Kenya records four more Ebola cases
The continental health agency maintained that the detection of the infections among quarantined individuals demonstrated the importance of identifying exposed people, monitoring their health, and isolating suspected cases before further transmission occurs
WHO raises alarm over patients held in psychiatric hospitals for decades
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Woman says rape allegation against Jay-Z was false
The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in 2024 accusing Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. She alleged that she had been drugged before the incident.
Calvin Harris sets world record with 1.6m crowd in Brazil
Harris, who comes from Dumfries, was recognised for attracting the largest crowd ever recorded for a DJ set by a single artist. The performance took place on February 8, 2026, during the free pre-carnival street party Bloco Skol on Rua da Consolação.
Ed Sheeran: Gaza situation unjustifiable and catastrophic
Sheeran has faced criticism after American rapper Macklemore was dropped as an opening act following his pro-Palestinian comments at a concert in New Jersey earlier this month.
Filmmaker Nchogu warns NGOs against using poverty images to tell Africa’s story
She argued that her experiences working on NGO productions made her increasingly conscious of the images being created about Africa
Vijana Barubaru put duo career on hold as members go solo
The two said their time as Vijana Barubaru has played an important role in shaping their careers, giving them a shared history and a strong bond that they will carry into their next chapter.
Somalia sets May presidential election date as political crisis deepens
The Election Commission announced on Thursday, October 15, that parliamentary elections would take place on April 15, followed by the presidential poll a month later, setting the stage for a contest that has already exposed deep divisions between the federal government, opposition groups and regional administrations.
Former Senegal president abandons bid to become next UN Chief
His decision followed consultations with Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who had both supported his campaign to become the next UN Secretary-General.
At least 1,200 arrested in violent protests across France
The French government described the unrest as an “escalation in violence”, with clashes reported in several cities, including Paris, Lyon, Limoges, Marseille and Toulouse.
Videos
Did You Know?
William McKinley: How a US president was assassinated in 1901
McKinley, who was six months into his second term, was attending a public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6.
Why Kigali is known for clean streets and green spaces
Norway gives parents up to 12 months of parental leave
Why Ethiopia celebrates Enkutatash New Year in September
EnvironmentView all
Marwa takes over Nairobi Rivers Commission as Ruto revokes Wanjiru’s appointment
Bishop Wanjiru, a politician, televangelist and presiding bishop of Jesus Is Alive Ministries (JIAM), was appointed to head the commission in late October 2024. However, in August 2026, she gave 30 days’ notice of her intention to leave the position by August 31.
ExclusivesView all
MP Kihara reopens 2022 Ruto-Gachagua running mate vote mystery
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Kihara claimed Gachagua secured only five votes during the selection exercise, arguing that the outcome could later have been used to portray his choice as one that did not enjoy overwhelming support from Mount Kenya leaders.
Lifestyle & Culture
NBA Africa, AFD train 100 Kenyan teachers in Disability-Inclusive Basketball
The initiative forms part of the broader Basketball Experience programme, a partnership between AFD and NBA Africa that uses basketball to promote education, life skills and inclusive opportunities for young people in schools and communities