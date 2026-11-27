Kenya Pipeline Company has formalised Pius Mwendwa's leadership, appointing him Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis after months of steering the corporation in an acting capacity.

The board's decision, reached during a meeting on Thursday, November 26, 2026, takes effect immediately, confirming Mwendwa at the helm of the State-owned petroleum company after he assumed the role in April this year.

Mwendwa stepped in on April 8 following the exit of former Managing Director Joe Sang, whose resignation came amid allegations of manipulation of fuel stock records and irregular procurement practices in the petroleum supply chain. Sang left office alongside former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria following the controversy.

The newly confirmed CEO has spent more than 16 years at KPC, having joined the company in August 2010. He built his career within the finance department, holding positions that included Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager and General Manager for Finance.

While serving as General Manager for Finance, Mwendwa was responsible for overseeing Finance and Accounts, Revenue and Commercial Services, as well as ICT, giving him a broad role in the company's operations.

Before moving to KPC, he worked at Nation Media Group for over a decade, where he rose to become Group Management Accountant.

Mwendwa holds a Master of Commerce in Finance from Strathmore University and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya.