Did You Know?

William McKinley: How a US president was assassinated in 1901
McKinley, who was six months into his second term, was attending a public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6.
McKinley, who was six months into his second term, was attending a public reception at the Temple of Music on September 6.
A major part of Rwanda’s approach is the monthly community service programme known as Umuganda.
Mothers must take six weeks after childbirth, while fathers are entitled to two weeks immediately after birth.
Unlike most countries that celebrate New Year in January, Ethiopia follows an ancient calendar system that is about seven to eight years behind the Gregorian calendar.
Lascuráin, a former mayor of Mexico City and foreign minister under President Francisco I. Madero, assumed office on February 19, 1913, after Madero and Vice President José María Pino Suárez were forced to resign during a military coup.
Mudavadi served as Kenya’s Vice President from November 4, 2002, to January 3, 2003, making his time in the office the shortest of any Vice President in the country.