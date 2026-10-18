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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Eastern

Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts
Eastern

Ndeti rejects Sh17.8bn Machakos budget over Sh854m assembly cuts

Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.

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