Kalonzo alleges plot to arrest Governor Natembeya
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
Speaking in a video posted on X on Saturday, Kalonzo said he had learned of the reported threat while on a routine home visit in Wingie.
The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to disrupt the distribution and sale of illicit drugs across the country.
Ndanu made the announcement during her homecoming ceremony on Sunday at Kathimani School in Mua Hills, her home area.
The road crash happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, October 3, along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway after a lorry reportedly lost control following brake failure and crashed into several vehicles.
In a letter dated September 24, 2026, to the KWS Meru County office, David Kiogora M’inoti requested permission to keep the two buffaloes on his farm in Kithirune, Meru County.
Speaking on Friday during an inspection of development projects in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kindiki said elders had tasked him with ensuring Mt Kenya does not split into East and West because of political affiliations.
Kindiki said Meru had been allocated Sh39 billion for development and construction projects, with Sh3.9 billion set aside for 21 kilometres of new roads in Meru town.
In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the attack was “deeply saddening and unacceptable”, as residents and security officers continue to lose their lives to armed banditry in the area.
The stakeholders on Saturday in Machakos County presented their views before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, chaired by Tigania West MP John Mutunga, as lawmakers scrutinise the proposed legislation.
The leaders from Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo said the region would remain within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and work to retain the current administration before pursuing its own claim to the presidency.
Ndeti said the Assembly had altered allocations by Sh853.96 million after the Executive presented its budget. She said the original plan was balanced and based on the 2026 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP), but the version passed by the Assembly on August 18 contained changes that she considers unlawful.
The passengers had travelled from Nthongoni in Kibwezi East and were headed to Ikangavya, where they were expected to attend a dowry payment ceremony and related celebrations.
At the centre of the dispute are pending bills, development spending and changes made to the proposed allocations. MCAs have raised concern over the amount owed to suppliers and contractors, saying the debt has placed many businesses and families under financial pressure.
Makueni County told the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations that it has chartered municipalities and governance structures in place under the Urban Areas and Cities Act, prompting praise from the committee and discussion of legal and revenue framework issues.
His arrival in Kitui also carries political significance because of his meeting with Kitui Senator, Wambua, who has increasingly appeared alongside the Nairobi senator during his opposition mobilisation activities
Doctors pursuing a career in surgery in Kenya can qualify through two recognised routes. One follows the conventional path of completing a bachelor's degree, internship, working as a medical doctor before enrolling for a master's degree in medicine.
According to the EACC, investigators established that contracts worth Sh17,484,484.49 were allegedly awarded to companies associated with the chief officer, in violation of public procurement and anti-corruption laws
State Counsel Dennis Mang'are opposed the bail application, relying on an affidavit sworn by investigating officer DCIO Henry Rabala. The prosecution argued that releasing the accused could interfere with investigations.
The expansion makes Makueni the 21st Huduma Centre nationwide to implement the extended-hours programme, an initiative by Huduma Kenya aimed at improving access to government services for farmers, traders, workers and other residents whose daytime commitments often make it difficult to visit public offices during regular operating hours
Speaking after attending a church service and fundraising at St Martin's ACK Church in Kitui Town, the President attributed the latest delay to funding challenges, saying the government had exhausted the money allocated to the project before securing additional financing.
According to the notice, the airstrip is planned for Kithoka Beat within the Meru Forest Station and is expected to enhance aviation access for forest management activities, improve emergency response operations and support economic growth in the region.
Following the ruling, the three accused appeared before Justice Josephine Mong'are, who directed that they undergo mental assessment at Machakos Level 5 Hospital before the case moves forward.
The decision was triggered by a motion brought forward by Kinanie MCA Francis Kavyu, who faulted the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Finance for rolling out the new charges before the legal process was complete.
According to the examination results, two of the victims were strangled to death, three suffered severe blows to the head, one had fatal stab wounds to the abdomen, while two others could not be clearly examined because of how badly the bodies had decomposed.
NPS says investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are part of a broader network involved in organised theft
The investigation was triggered after a dismembered body was discovered at the site on Monday, prompting authorities to revisit earlier incidents linked to the same area
KeNHA warned that traders, roadside operators and owners of unauthorised developments within the affected section must clear the area within 30 days from the date of the notice or risk having their property removed.
Among the affected premises were Aries Residence and an adjacent hotel, where rising water levels trapped occupants before emergency teams moved in to carry out evacuations.
In 2019, the High Court ordered compensation of about Sh339,070,485, attracting annual interest of 14 per cent, which has pushed the total liability close to Sh700 million over time.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, KWS said its Problem Animal Control (PAC) team responded to reports from the area, although the animal was not directly sighted during the operation.