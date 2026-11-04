Multi-agency security team foils bandit escape, recovers 3,000 livestock in Marsabit

Security officers have recovered 3,000 sheep and goats stolen by suspected armed bandits in Marsabit County after a multi-agency operation intercepted the attackers as they attempted to escape with the animals following an ambush on migrating herders.

The recovery was made on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Loiyangalani Sub-County after security officers tracked down the suspects who had attacked herders moving their livestock from Mouwokiteng towards Lardapach.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 4, the National Police Service (NPS) said the attackers had seized the livestock during the ambush and were driving them towards Arapal when a joint security team moved in to stop them.

The officers launched an immediate response, mobilising personnel from different security agencies to pursue the suspects and recover the stolen animals.

“A swift multi-agency response team was immediately mobilised. Following a strategic operation, the security team successfully intercepted the attackers and recovered all 3,000 stolen goats and sheep,” the NPS said.

The latest recovery came barely a day after another security operation in Samburu County resulted in the recovery of 75 sheep and goats stolen from the Archers area in Samburu East.

The second incident occurred on Monday, November 2, when officers stationed in Shaba received intelligence reports that suspected bandits had raided the area and escaped with livestock.

The suspects were reportedly driving the animals towards Manyatta Zebra in Isiolo County when a multi-agency security team launched a pursuit to intercept them.

Officers tracked the attackers to the Oltungai Plateau, where an intense exchange of gunfire forced the suspects to abandon the stolen livestock and flee.

The security team subsequently recovered 75 sheep and goats, which were identified and handed back to their rightful owners.

The two operations highlight the ongoing efforts by security agencies to recover stolen livestock and respond to bandit attacks in the affected areas.

The National Police Service praised its security partners and members of the local communities for providing support and information that helped officers successfully carry out the operations.

The service urged residents to remain alert and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or police post to help prevent criminal activities and support security operations.

Members of the public were also encouraged to report security incidents through the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.