IPOA raises alarm over rising attacks, killings of police officers

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has raised concern over a string of attacks and killings targeting police officers in different parts of Kenya, warning that the loss of officers on duty could weaken public safety and confidence in the police service.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 23, IPOA mourned officers killed while carrying out their duties in September, among them Chief Inspector Adan Isaak Somo and Constable Bethwel Kibet of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

The two officers were killed on September 16 after they were ambushed by armed attackers in Gotu, Isiolo County, while pursuing suspected livestock thieves.

The attack left five people dead, including the two ASTU officers, a National Police Reservist and two civilians.

IPOA also raised concern over another attack on an ASTU officer in Burat Ward, Isiolo County, who was shot and injured during an ambush by suspected livestock raiders.

The authority further mourned Sergeant Gladys Nyaguthe Kirika, whose body was found in a thicket in Kagira, Kabete, earlier this month.

Kirika, 46, was attached to Subuiga Police Station in Buuri West, Meru County. Her death is currently under investigation.

IPOA said the deaths of officers while serving the public were “devastating”, warning that such incidents affect public safety and the legitimacy of policing.

“Kenyans want an empowered police service that is safe and engages communities confidently, effectively, professionally, and efficiently,” the authority said.

The oversight body called on the National Police Service to ensure its operations are backed by “fit-for-purpose strategies and insights based on evidence and good practice”.

IPOA said improved cooperation between police officers and communities was important in efforts to strengthen public safety.

The authority reaffirmed its role in pushing for professionalism, accountability, discipline, transparency and respect for human rights within the National Police Service.

It said it would continue working with both police officers and members of the public, noting that maintaining public safety was a shared interest.

“As an independent and impartial Authority, IPOA reiterates its commitment to building trust and promoting professionalism, accountability, discipline, transparency, and respect for human rights within the National Police Service,” it said.

The concerns have emerged amid security challenges in parts of northern Kenya, where attacks linked to livestock theft and banditry have continued to pose a threat.

Following the Gotu killings, the government announced additional security deployments and intensified patrols in the area.