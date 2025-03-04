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Doctors' and Civil Servants Union Call for SHA overhaul
The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) have called for a complete restructuring of the Social Health Authority (SHA).
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Social Health Authority is outsourced, says Ndii
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Infants as Young As One Year Being Raped In Sudan, Says UNICEF
As the Sudan war nears its second anniversary, a new UNICEF report says armed men are raping and sexually assaulting children, including infants as young as one, amid the nationwide conflict rippling across Sudan.