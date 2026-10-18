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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nairobi

Two suspects arrested by DCI detectives on October 12, 2026, in connection with the fatal stabbing of a trader at Muthurwa Market in Nairobi.
Nairobi

DCI arrests two suspects over fatal stabbing of Nairobi trader

Mwangangi was reportedly attacked and stabbed along Landhies Road, opposite the Muthurwa Market footbridge, on October 12, 2026. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, with investigators now seeking to establish what happened before the trader was killed.

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DCI steps up crackdown on criminal gangs in Buruburu
Crime

DCI steps up crackdown on criminal gangs in Buruburu

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI said officers were focusing on collecting and sharing intelligence, carrying out investigations quickly and improving professional policing as part of measures to protect residents and prevent crime.

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