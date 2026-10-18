Linda Mwananchi heads to Donholm church amid Sifuna’s 2027 bid
The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support
The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support
The agreements were discussed during a meeting of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee chaired by George Kariuki (Ndia), where representatives from aviation agencies and airlines called for the ratification process to be completed.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
The MP also praised the area's development, saying improvements in roads, infrastructure and security had helped Eastleigh grow into a major commercial centre attracting businesses and people from different communities.
Nairobi County said three of the injured workers were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, while all 24 workers reported to have been at the scene were found safe. No fatalities were recorded.
Nairobi City County Chief Officer for Citizen Engagement and Customer Service Geoffrey Mosiria called for a detailed investigation to establish why the building collapsed and whether the demolition had been carried out in line with the required safety procedures.
Speaking after Winnie declared her interest, Jalang’o, said her decision had made the race more competitive but would not weaken his resolve to secure the seat.
The Governor argued that the circumstances surrounding the airbase have changed as Nairobi has grown, making it necessary to reconsider how land around the installation is used and how the safety of residents can be protected.
Mudavadi said equipping offenders with marketable skills and connecting them to employment and business opportunities would help them reintegrate into society and contribute to the economy after completing their sentences.
Speaking during the opening of the two-day Kenya Sustainable Water and Waste Management Policy Forum 2026 in Nairobi, the partners said informal workers should be integrated into service delivery and given a voice in decisions affecting the sector.
The resettlement programme was launched in 2013 under the World Bank-funded East Africa Trade and Transportation Facilitation Project to clear the railway corridor while providing alternative accommodation and business spaces for affected residents.
The arrests followed incidents of phone snatching along Limuru Road and Komarock, as well as an intelligence-led raid in Thika Town targeting individuals suspected of handling stolen electronic devices
Mwangangi was reportedly attacked and stabbed along Landhies Road, opposite the Muthurwa Market footbridge, on October 12, 2026. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, with investigators now seeking to establish what happened before the trader was killed.
At the centre of his proposal is Section 57 of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, which sets the maximum fine for starting development without the required permission at Sh500,000.
The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the interruption would allow the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) to carry out emergency repairs on the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete pipeline.
Speaking during the Second National Development Implementation Committee meeting in Nairobi on Monday, October 12, Sakaja urged government ministries and agencies to address the outstanding issues and ensure the agreement delivers the improvements promised to city residents.
Taking to his X account on Monday, October 12, Kiarie said his commitment to serving the constituency remained firm, describing Roysambu as a cosmopolitan area with significant economic and social potential
Nyamwamu maintained that he had researched and published material about the alleged cartels on Facebook in December 2025, arguing that removing their influence would be central to improving the county’s financial management
Governor Johnson Sakaja says the county is targeting flood-prone areas through garbage collection, drainage clearance and the removal of silt from major rivers, including the Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong rivers.
The planned demonstration is expected to bring together about 2,000 workers, who intend to petition government offices over the money they say remains unpaid.
The initiative is aimed at extending power supply to underserved communities, supporting enterprise growth and creating opportunities for industrial development and employment.
One of the main priorities is improving the ability of Nairobi's rivers and waterways to carry rainwater without overflowing.
Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, Murkomen said the security situation in the affected areas had improved, although challenges persisted, particularly in areas experiencing inter-community conflicts and livestock theft.
The burial took place at about 2 pm in an isolated section of Langata Cemetery, near a water tank on the Muslim side of the cemetery. Only a small number of relatives and Ministry of Health officials were present, while security officers restricted access to the area
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DCI said officers were focusing on collecting and sharing intelligence, carrying out investigations quickly and improving professional policing as part of measures to protect residents and prevent crime.
The visit comes as South Sudan prepares for its General Election scheduled for December 22, 2026.
akaja said residents, neighbourhood associations and county teams must work together to clear garbage and drainage systems.
Gachagua, in a statement on Sunday, urged Sifuna to move quickly to build the party and identify strong candidates for various elective positions
Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi announced the change during the unveiling of TEP in Nairobi.
Riara University probes students linked to viral bathroom assault video.