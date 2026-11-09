Nairobi women record higher obesity rates than men in new survey

Women in Nairobi are facing a far greater battle with excess weight than their male counterparts, with a new county survey showing that more than half of those aged 20 to 49 are overweight or obese, exposing them to an increased risk of serious health complications.

The findings paint a worrying picture of women's nutritional health in the capital, where poor eating habits, inadequate physical activity and low consumption of nutritious foods are contributing to rising weight-related challenges.

The Nairobi County Nutrition Status Report puts the proportion of overweight and obese women in the 20–49 age bracket at 56.5 per cent, translating to nearly six out of every 10 women.

Of this population, 32.9 per cent are overweight, while 23.6 per cent have progressed to obesity, according to the report.

Nairobi County Nutrition Coordinator Jessica Mbochi said the figures point to a growing public health concern, particularly because excess body weight increases the likelihood of developing non-communicable diseases.

She identified diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular complications among the conditions associated with obesity, warning that fat stored around the waist presents additional health risks.

“When you accumulate a lot of fat around the waist, it leads to challenges with insulin resistance, high blood pressure and other cardiac complications,” Mbochi said.

The survey also highlights a wide difference between the nutritional status of women and men, with the latter recording considerably lower levels of excess weight.

Only 25 per cent of men aged between 20 and 49 in Nairobi are overweight or obese, compared with 56.5 per cent of women in the same age group.

The difference is further reflected in their average Body Mass Index (BMI), with women recording 26.5, a figure that falls within the overweight category.

Men, on the other hand, have a mean BMI of 23, which is within the normal range.

Mbochi attributed the situation partly to poor dietary diversity, explaining that many households consume too much starchy food and processed products at the expense of fruits and vegetables.

She urged women to broaden their daily diets by including foods from at least five of the 10 recommended food groups to improve their nutritional status.

The groups comprise cereals and other starchy foods, legumes, dairy products, nuts and seeds, eggs, meat and fish, dark green leafy vegetables, vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables, other vegetables and other fruits.

However, the report shows that only 52 per cent of women in Nairobi consume the recommended variety of foods, leaving a significant proportion below the advised dietary standard.

Apart from poor eating habits, the county nutrition coordinator pointed to reduced physical activity as another contributor to the high prevalence of overweight and obesity.

She noted that reliance on motorised transport, even when travelling short distances, has reduced opportunities for residents to exercise through everyday activities such as walking.

“Most of us have a sedentary lifestyle. We do not walk even the shortest distances,” she said.

The report's findings highlight the need to address unhealthy dietary patterns and inactive lifestyles, particularly among women of reproductive age, as the county grapples with the growing burden of excess weight and its associated health risks.