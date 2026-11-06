Eastleigh Collapse: Post-mortems underway as recovery operation hits 95%

Post-mortem examinations and identification of victims of the Eastleigh building collapse are underway at Nairobi City Mortuary as the government puts the recovery operation at 95 per cent completion, nearly two weeks after the disaster.

The Ministry of Interior said multi-agency teams were continuing to remove the remaining debris following the October 23, 2026, collapse of an 18-storey building along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

In an update on Friday, November 6, the ministry said the operation was nearing completion, with teams working to clear the site and establish the whereabouts of everyone reported missing.

“The multi-agency rescue team at the Eastleigh building collapse site has completed 95% of the recovery operation, with efforts continuing to clear the remaining debris and account for every person reported missing,” the ministry said.

The latest figures show that eight people died, four were rescued alive, while five others remain unaccounted for.

The disaster triggered a major emergency response involving the Kenya Defence Forces, National Disaster Management Unit, National Disaster Operations Centre, Nairobi City County Government and the Kenya Red Cross.

Rescue teams deployed excavators, sniffer dogs and specialised equipment to search through tonnes of concrete and debris. Accessing the basement section marked a major step in the operation, allowing rescuers to reach areas where people were believed to be trapped.

Kenya Red Cross rescuers carry a man who was trapped in the 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 24, 2026 — KENYA RED CROSS

The collapse also raised concerns about construction safety and enforcement of building regulations in Nairobi.

Governor Johnson Sakaja had said the collapsed development did not have the required occupation certificate, raising questions about how parts of the property were being used while construction was still ongoing.

The incident has renewed scrutiny of developers, contractors and government agencies responsible for ensuring buildings meet approved construction standards before occupation.

Data reported by the Associated Press indicates that Kenya recorded 98 building collapses over five years, resulting in 104 deaths and 80 injuries.

Meanwhile, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Eastleigh disaster and possible failures in construction oversight are ongoing.

As recovery efforts approach completion, authorities are expected to finalise the identification of victims and establish the circumstances that led to the collapse, while families await answers about their missing relatives.