Eastleigh building collapse: Second woman’s body retrieved as search enters day 12

Rescue teams have recovered the body of another woman from the rubble of the collapsed 16-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as search and recovery operations enter their 12th day.

The latest recovery was made on Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2026, as emergency responders continued clearing debris from the site along 9th Street, where the building collapsed on Friday, October 23.

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed the recovery of a second female body from the rubble of the collapsed 16-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. NPS has sent condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and urged the public to stay away from the affected site to allow emergency responders and specialised equipment to carry out the operation.

"Unfortunately, the multi-agency team retrieved a second female body from the site today, 3 November 2026. The National Police Service extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a quick and full recovery. Members of the public are urged to keep away from the affected site to allow emergency responders, specialised equipment, and rescue personnel to continue the arduous task of clearing the remaining debris," read the statement.

The discovery comes four days after rescuers retrieved the body of another woman from the wreckage on October 30. The first victim’s remains were taken to Nairobi City Mortuary for DNA testing and identification because of the condition of the body.

The latest recovery brings the number of bodies retrieved from the site to two, while six people have so far been rescued alive by October 30.

At least 11 people remain unaccounted for, with families still waiting for information about relatives who were believed to have been inside the building when it came down.

The search operation has faced significant challenges because of the nature of the collapse, which left heavy concrete slabs and debris piled on top of one another. Rescuers have also had difficulties accessing the lower sections of the structure, particularly the basement, where some of the missing people were suspected to have been working.

On October 30, National Disaster Management Unit Director and incident commander Duncan Ochieng said the operation was approximately 85% complete. He cautioned that teams would not rush the remaining work because of the risks posed by unstable debris and confined working spaces.

Ochieng said the operation would continue until responders were satisfied that all sections had been searched and everyone trapped beneath the rubble accounted for.

The authorities have also been relying on information from families and mobile phone data to establish the whereabouts of people reported missing. A verification exercise involving the Kenya Red Cross and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations had earlier helped reduce the number of missing persons by eliminating cases involving people who had been accounted for.

Meanwhile, investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse are ongoing. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed the DCI to investigate possible negligence or omissions by public officials, developers and construction professionals involved in the project.

The latest recovery adds to the uncertainty facing families who have spent nearly two weeks at the site awaiting news of their loved ones