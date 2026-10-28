Signs of life detected beneath Eastleigh building rubble as scavengers slow rescue efforts

National Disaster Management Unit Director Dr Duncan Ochieng says specialised acoustic life detectors continue to indicate possible signs of life beneath the rubble of the collapsed 16-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as rescue teams race to reach those trapped.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Ochieng said the search and rescue operation was progressing, but the removal of debris had been slowed by young men scavenging for steel from rubble being transported away from the site.

“So far, so good. We have again used specialised acoustic life detectors, and there is still an indication of life. We are making progress towards reaching those who have been trapped,” he said.

Ochieng, however, cautioned that responders could not yet establish the number of people whose lives were being detected beneath the debris.

“I may not authoritatively say whether it is one, two or three people, but fortunately, we can still detect signs of life,” he said.

The director explained that the nature of the collapse had complicated rescue efforts, with all 16 floors coming down onto the ground floor and basement, making it difficult for teams to access the affected sections.

Ochieng said young men attempting to retrieve steel from debris being transported away were disrupting the movement of lorries and slowing the operation.

“As the lorries leave this place, the young men get into them and distract the drivers. Some have even stolen phones from the drivers,” he said.

He warned that authorities might have to take stricter measures, including closing roads that had previously been reopened, to ensure rescue vehicles and debris-removal equipment could move freely.

“This is not the time to take steel. This is the time to ensure that there is free passage until we have cleared the area,” Ochieng said.

He appealed to Eastleigh residents and community leaders to help ensure that rescue teams had unhindered access to the site.

The director said the search and rescue operation would continue 24 hours a day, with authorities providing updates as developments emerged.

He said the speed of the operation would depend partly on how quickly teams could clear the debris and reach areas where people might remain trapped.

“If the young men continue to delay our efforts, we may not be able to remove all the debris within the shortest time possible,” he said.

Ochieng said no specific timeline had been set for the completion of the exercise, urging community leaders to encourage residents to cooperate with responders.

The continued detection of possible signs of life has kept rescue teams focused on reaching those potentially trapped, as authorities work to clear the rubble and maintain safe access to the site.