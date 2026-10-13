Bungoma teacher arrested over alleged Sh300,000 TSC jobs bribery
The EACC said the teacher allegedly demanded Sh100,000 from each of the three complainants, bringing the total to Sh300,000, and had received Sh150,000 through M-Pesa
The EACC said the teacher allegedly demanded Sh100,000 from each of the three complainants, bringing the total to Sh300,000, and had received Sh150,000 through M-Pesa
Ruto said the government had already invested Sh1 billion to complete the stalled construction of the Kakamega facility, adding that its funding would now be taken over by the national government.
Speaking on Saturday, Natembeya challenged Ruto to explain his sudden interest in Trans Nzoia, insisting that his role as an opposition leader is to hold the government accountable rather than praise the President.
The 54-year-old suspect is currently being processed ahead of arraignment, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imboha's death
The DCI maintained that the Busia and Bungoma operations were part of its wider efforts to disrupt the supply and distribution of illicit drugs
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
She said planned and ongoing investment in modern markets would give women safer and more dignified spaces to sell their produce and connect with wider markets
The Speaker said women have the numbers to influence elections but need to turn their political participation into direct competition for leadership positions at the county and national levels.
Investigators said the exact circumstances that led to Wanundu’s death had not yet been established, with the post-mortem expected to help determine the cause and manner of his death.
The latest crackdown comes against a backdrop of persistent bribery concerns in Kenya, particularly at points where citizens interact directly with public officials
MPs have questioned the management of a Sh69.9 million construction project at Luanda Technical and Vocational College after reports that the works were incomplete two years past the original deadline, with a contractor halting progress and seeking additional payment.
A classroom complex at Sigalagala National Polytechnic has stalled after the contractor walked off the site and sought to terminate the contract. MPs heard claims and counterclaims on variations, rising construction costs, and who should cover additional expenses.
A project report says Kaimosi Friends University’s five-storey library is 81% complete but still requires Sh371.48m in pending works to meet a September 30, 2026 completion date. The article details certified payments to date, the remaining balances, and prior budget allocation and expenditure across financial years.
The land dispute has also raised concerns over security around the polytechnic. The institution told the committee that the alleged encroachment had contributed to insecurity, with students reportedly exposed to serious incidents
Speaking on the operation on Thursday, ACA Regional Manager for Western and Nyanza Tom Muteti linked the spread of counterfeit building supplies to structural failures and building collapses reported in different parts of the country.
In a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the detectives recovered 76 bags of 50kg West Valley Sugar and nine bags of sugar that had already been repackaged in Chinese-branded sacks.
Khalwale's claim comes against a backdrop of polling that has shown Sifuna and Kalonzo to be among the leading figures in the opposition's search for a presidential ticket
She was the mother of eight of Senator Khalwale’s children, including Engine Kukaste, Olivia Sabayi, Flavia Shimuli, Gift Atubukha, Meliza Khamwenyi, Velma Nasiebanda, Sonia Inuni and Maura Makatse.
The DCI identified the suspects as Ayo Haruna, a Ugandan national who was driving the lorry, and his alleged accomplice, Kipserem Abdalla
A search reportedly led to the recovery of 23 packages of suspected cannabis sativa. The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment, while the motorcycle and suspected narcotics have been preserved as exhibits as investigations continue
Businesses along the road corridor could also benefit from improved movement of goods and customers, potentially supporting increased commercial activity between the two counties
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
The Nairobi senator recalled that he had been sent to Kakamega by ODM leader Raila Odinga to campaign for Barasa during the 2022 gubernatorial contest.
The senator questioned how any plans to interfere with Kakamega Forest could be considered, saying forests should be preserved instead of being opened up for development.
The senator recalled Oparanya's role in his political growth within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), describing the former governor as a father who had helped nurture him in the party.
Kibos Sugar, Busia Sugar Industry Limited and Sony Sugar told MPs that Kenya needs duty-remission imports to meet industrial demand for refined sugar, arguing that limited local refining capacity makes refined sugar imports for processing a necessity. They also said smuggling through porous borders poses a bigger threat than legally imported sugar.
The Chief Justice also called for the upgrading of facilities meant to protect vulnerable children, including renovation of the child protection unit at the local police station, improvement of the county rescue centre and establishment of a holding facility for children in conflict with the law.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, the second-term legislator maintained that none of the school buildings had collapsed or been declared unsafe for occupation, arguing that the controversy stemmed from a misunderstanding of how the projects had been initiated.
The second-term lawmaker, who is seeking the Bungoma governorship in 2027, claimed politically connected contractors have routinely been prioritised over county employees whenever funds are released, resulting in delayed salaries and poor public services despite the county receiving billions of shillings annually.
His return to UDA comes less than a year after he contested the 2025 Malava parliamentary by-election on a DAP-K ticket following his fallout with the ruling party