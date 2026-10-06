54-year-old man arrested over death of mentally challenged man in Trans Nzoia

A 54-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a 35-year-old mentally challenged man who was allegedly beaten by a mob after being mistaken for a thief in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives from Kiminini arrested Joseph Apollo during an intelligence-led operation in Milimani Location, where the incident took place.

The victim, Dennis Imboha, had reportedly wandered away from his home before ending up at a neighbouring homestead.

According to the DCI, residents at the homestead suspected Imboha of being a thief and allegedly attacked him.

The assault left him with multiple severe injuries, after which he was taken to Kijana Wamalwa Hospital for treatment.

“During the savage assault, Dennis suffered multiple severe injuries and was taken to Kijana Wamalwa Hospital for treatment. Tragically, despite the efforts, he succumbed to his injuries while under medical care,” the DCI stated.

Following his death, detectives visited the scene to collect evidence and establish what happened during the attack and the people who may have been involved.

Investigators processed the scene as part of efforts to piece together the events that led to the fatal assault.

Imboha’s body was taken to the hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending an autopsy.

As investigations progressed, detectives identified Apollo as a suspect and arrested him during an intelligence-led operation in Milimani Location.

The suspect is being processed ahead of arraignment as detectives continue to follow other leads in the case.

“Through an intelligence-led operation conducted in Milimani Location, detectives arrested 54-year-old Joseph Apollo, who is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment. Investigations are ongoing, with detectives pursuing additional leads to ensure that all those involved in this fatal assault are brought to justice.”

The DCI said investigators are also seeking to establish whether other people took part in the assault.

The probe is examining the circumstances that led to Imboha being mistaken for a thief and what happened before and during the mob attack.

The agency condemned mob justice and urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands, saying suspected criminal activity should instead be reported to the police.

The DCI also sent its condolences to Imboha’s family, friends and loved ones following his death.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Dennis Imboha following his tragic death. The DCI remains firmly committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding his death and ensuring that every person found culpable faces the full force of the law.”

The agency again urged members of the public to allow the law to take its course instead of attacking people suspected of committing offences.

“Members of the public are, once again, reminded to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to let the law take its due course,” the agency said.

The DCI said members of the public who have information that could help investigators can report anonymously through its Fichua Kwa DCI channels.

The agency said information can be shared through the toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Investigations into Imboha’s death are ongoing.