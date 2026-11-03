Linda Mwananchi demands answers over arrest of Trans Nzoia Deputy Speaker, Obed Mwale

Linda Mwananchi has condemned the arrest of Trans Nzoia County Assembly Deputy Speaker Obed Mwale, describing the incident as political intimidation targeting leaders associated with the opposition movement.

Mwale, who represents Matisi Ward in the county assembly and is seeking the Trans Nzoia Senate seat, was arrested by armed police officers in Kitale on Monday before being transferred to Kapenguria Police Station in neighbouring West Pokot County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Head of Communication, Pauline Njoroge, the movement accused authorities of using police operations to intimidate its political leaders and supporters.

The movement said the arrest was linked to allegations that Mwale had financed criminal activities and organised groups of goons, claims it dismissed as politically motivated.

"According to the police, he is accused of funding criminal activities and organising goons. We reject these allegations as politically motivated and intended to intimidate and silence Obed, a very popular candidate who is challenging UDA's Allan Chesang," the statement read.

Linda Mwananchi demanded Mwale's immediate release and accused authorities of engaging in a pattern of harassment targeting its leaders in Trans Nzoia County.

"Obed's arrest follows a growing pattern of harassment and intimidation targeting Linda Mwananchi leaders in Trans Nzoia County and those working closely with Governor George Natembeya," the movement said.

The arrest comes amid heightened political tensions in Trans Nzoia, where Governor George Natembeya has increasingly differed with President William Ruto and leaders allied to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mwale's arrest has also been linked in media reports to an incident involving President Ruto's motorcade during his visit to Kitale on October 16.

The President was in the county to launch development projects, including a student village and medical training facilities, when his motorcade encountered a convoy associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement at the Kitale flyover.

After the President's departure, Sifuna and Natembeya addressed supporters before police dispersed the gathering using tear gas. Reports indicated that two police officers were injured and two government vehicles damaged.

Governor Natembeya subsequently confirmed Mwale's detention, saying he faced allegations connected to an alleged plan to obstruct the President's motorcade and sponsor groups accused of disrupting Kenya Kwanza political rallies.

The incident is part of a wider political dispute between Natembeya and the national government, which has played out through disagreements over development projects, security arrangements and political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mwale's arrest follows that of Amos Boaz Masika, a staff member in Natembeya's office, who was arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers in Kitale on October 22.

Masika, who worked as the governor's official photographer, was reportedly being investigated over unspecified criminal activities. Another county government employee, David Musundi, subsequently said he had gone into hiding after attempts to arrest him.

The arrests have intensified debate over the relationship between law enforcement operations and political competition in the county.

Trans Nzoia has also experienced security operations targeting suspected criminal gangs. In May, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of two suspects in Chebarus and Kibomet, where officers recovered weapons and other items suspected to be connected to organised criminal activities.

The government has maintained that security operations are aimed at addressing crime, while some political leaders have raised concerns about alleged selective enforcement.

Against this background, Linda Mwananchi maintained that Mwale's arrest would not derail its political activities.

"Despite this harassment, we will soldier on, more determined than ever to remove Ruto from office, reclaim our rights and freedoms, and restore the rule of law and constitutional order in our country," the statement added.

The movement reiterated its demand for justice and Mwale's immediate release as the political contest for the Trans Nzoia Senate seat gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.