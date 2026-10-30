MP Tim Wanyonyi joins Linda Mwananchi ahead of 2027 Bungoma governor race

Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has officially joined the Linda Mwananchi Movement, aligning himself with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as he prepares to contest the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Wanyonyi was welcomed into the movement by Sifuna and other leaders during the launch of its headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The legislator confirmed his participation through a statement shared on his social media platforms ahead of the launch.

"Ready for the official launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement Headquarters. Lavington, Nairobi," Wanyonyi said.

His entry into the movement formalises his association with a political faction that has been positioning itself as an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development also places Wanyonyi within Sifuna's political camp as he seeks to consolidate support for his gubernatorial ambitions in Bungoma County.

Wanyonyi declared his intention to contest the Bungoma governorship in July 2025, shifting his political focus from Nairobi, where he had previously expressed interest in the county's top seat.

The three-term Westlands MP said his decision followed consultations with residents and political leaders from Bungoma who had urged him to return to his home county and pursue elective leadership.

L-R: DCP Party Leader, Rigathi Gachagua; Linda Mwananchi Party Leader Edwin Sifuna; Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi; and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launch of Linda Mwananchi's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Friday, October 30. — Linda Mwananchi

During his declaration, he highlighted the county's economic potential and the need for inclusive development, youth empowerment and expanded opportunities for residents.

"I have come here as a candidate seeking to run as governor of Bungoma. Bungoma is a very strategic county, the third largest in Kenya. The potential in this county is huge, and we need to tap it," Wanyonyi said.

He subsequently maintained that delegations from Bungoma had approached him to consider the gubernatorial contest, with consultations influencing his decision to seek the seat.

In February 2026, he reiterated his intention to return to the county, citing calls from residents who wanted him to contribute to its development.

Wanyonyi's political journey in Nairobi includes his election as Westlands MP, a position he has held for three consecutive terms.

His decision to pursue the Bungoma governorship therefore represents a shift in his political base as he seeks to transition from parliamentary representation in Nairobi to county leadership.

Wanyonyi's entry into the movement follows earlier engagements with Sifuna, who had publicly disclosed meetings with political aspirants seeking elective positions in Bungoma.

In July 2026, the Nairobi senator indicated that Linda Mwananchi intended to field candidates for different positions in the county, including the gubernatorial contest.

Sifuna also identified Wanyonyi among politicians he had consulted as the movement explored its political options in Bungoma.

"I have had meetings with Tim Wanyonyi. I have met Zachariah Barasa and all those people, including senate aspirants from Bungoma – very many aspirants – but one thing that I know is that whoever will be elected as Bungoma governor in 2027 will be from Linda Mwananchi," Sifuna said.

The remarks signalled the movement's intention to participate in the Bungoma gubernatorial race, where Wanyonyi is expected to face competition from other politicians seeking to succeed Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has also expressed interest in the gubernatorial seat, setting the stage for competition among political figures seeking to lead the county.

Friday's headquarters launch marks another step in Linda Mwananchi's efforts to establish an organisational base as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

The Lavington headquarters is expected to provide a coordination centre for the movement's political activities, including grassroots mobilisation, engagement with aspirants and expansion into different parts of the country.

The movement, associated with Sifuna and other politicians critical of ODM's political direction and its relationship with President William Ruto's administration, has been seeking to build a distinct political identity.

Wanyonyi's participation adds another elected legislator to its political network and strengthens its presence in Western Kenya, particularly in Bungoma, where the movement has expressed interest in competing for county leadership.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the movement faces the task of organising its supporters, identifying candidates and establishing structures capable of coordinating its campaigns across the country.

For Wanyonyi, joining the movement provides a political platform as he pursues his ambition of becoming Bungoma governor, while Sifuna's camp gains another prominent figure in its expanding political network.