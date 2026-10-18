Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Speaking during an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) service in Kapsabet, Nandi County, on Sunday, Mudavadi urged voters to reject what he described as political gambling, arguing that Kenya’s leadership should not be determined by hurried political arrangements
Speaking during an Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) service in Kapsabet, Nandi County, on Sunday, Ruto defended his administration’s hospital construction programme, arguing that expanding healthcare infrastructure would bring services closer to patients who struggle to travel long distances for treatment
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
Officers also recovered two weighing scales, Rizla papers and other items believed to have been used to handle and package the drugs. Cash suspected to be proceeds of crime was seized during the operation
He said the movement intended to learn from the experiences of established political parties, adopting practices that promote electoral success while avoiding those that undermine internal democracy
Taking to his X account on Sunday, while addressing Nairobi residents, Owino said he respected Raila, whom he described as his boss, and would not fight his daughter simply because they could pursue different political positions
The Kenya Red Cross said one casualty remained trapped in the wreckage for more than an hour before emergency responders managed to extricate the victim
Taking to his X account on Sunday, Otieno said citizens must take responsibility for safeguarding the electoral process, from voting at polling stations to the final declaration of results
The October 18 church service continues that pattern of combining religious gatherings with political outreach in areas where the movement hopes to strengthen its support
The group included Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Junet and Senator Eddy Oketch, who joined the president during his 10-day tour of the North Rift ahead of the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations.
The National Assembly Minority Whip maintained that inviting leaders with different political views was not wrong and that the family should be allowed to honour the late former prime minister without facing continued attacks.
Ida also criticised sections of the political class over the conduct witnessed at the event, urging leaders to ensure their supporters respected people with differing political views.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said an examination of the vehicle against the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) database established that it had been reported stolen in the UK.
The Deputy President said the government would not tolerate contractors who delay projects or undertake substandard work at taxpayers’ expense, insisting that those paid to execute public projects must fulfil their contractual obligations.
The former Meru Governor argued that money had become a major influence in electoral politics, with politicians using handouts to attract supporters instead of winning them over through their plans and proposed solutions to the country’s problems.
Under the existing provisions, certain serious crimes are excluded from the definition of conduct performed in the course of official duty, allowing Kenya to exercise primary jurisdiction over those offences.
The court directed the Inspector-General of Police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to pay the four claimants for violations that included confiscating their mobile phones and failing to inform their families about their arrests and whereabouts.
In his ruling, Justice Gregory Mutai found that the evidence presented did not justify suspending the airport upgrade.
Speaking at the launch of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s book Illusions of Democracy on Friday, Kobia said Kenya’s democratic journey remained unfinished despite decades of political struggle, constitutional reforms and the introduction of multiparty democracy.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
The state said Mackenzie, also known as Mtumishi, Nabii and Papaa, was linked to instructions that encouraged followers to continue fasting until death. It maintained that the accused had different roles in a coordinated practice that ultimately resulted in the loss of lives.
The Senate upheld five of the 11 accusations levelled against the DCP leader, finding him guilty of gross constitutional violations, gross misconduct and breaches of the National Cohesion and Integration Act over ethnic incitement.
The operation was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, alongside Dr Ruel Maina, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, a consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.
Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku says arrests could begin within 30 working days as investigators examine alleged coordinated payroll payments involving employees and human resource officers.
The officers, identified as Senior Sergeant Robert Kibet Busienei and Police Constable Janet Rose Makena, were arrested following a targeted surveillance operation conducted by the commission near Kemu on Friday.
The Film Board said the video contained sexually explicit material, nudity and indecent exposure, alongside depictions of substance abuse, alcohol consumption and tobacco use.
The authority said the new arrangement would apply to importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transporters, bonded warehouse operators, partner states and other stakeholders involved in cargo movement.
The President said the country's democratic progress depended on voters evaluating competing policies and development agendas rather than allowing political leaders to divide them along ethnic lines.
KMSA has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country between October 16 and 23, 2026, warning that isolated storms may occur in some areas.