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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public engagement at Giathenge, Othaya, Nyeri County on October 12, 2026
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Kindiki: Contractors must deliver or face the law

The Deputy President said the government would not tolerate contractors who delay projects or undertake substandard work at taxpayers’ expense, insisting that those paid to execute public projects must fulfil their contractual obligations.

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Rev. Samuel Kobia
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Kobia warns Gen Z protests could lead to authoritarian rule

Speaking at the launch of former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s book Illusions of Democracy on Friday, Kobia said Kenya’s democratic journey remained unfinished despite decades of political struggle, constitutional reforms and the introduction of multiparty democracy.

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