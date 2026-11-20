The Central African Republic has the highest teenage birth rate globally, with 161 births per 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19, according to 2024 World Bank data.

Equatorial Guinea and Mozambique follow with 153 and 152 births respectively, while Niger ranks fourth at 142. Angola, Mali and Chad complete the top seven, recording 139, 136 and 132 births per 1,000 teenage girls.

Madagascar, Liberia and Guinea also feature among the ten countries with the highest rates. Worldwide, the teenage birth rate has declined from 66 births per 1,000 girls in 2000 to 38 in 2024.