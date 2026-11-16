Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets Ranked

South Africa leads Africa’s cryptocurrency markets with a value of Sh5.1 trillion, closely followed by Nigeria at Sh4.95 trillion.

Kenya ranks third with a market value of Sh740.77 billion, ahead of Ghana at Sh662.8 billion and Ethiopia at Sh480.85 billion.

Other countries in the top ten include Senegal, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Namibia and Uganda.