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Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets Ranked

Kenya ranks third with a market value of Sh740.77 billion, ahead of Ghana at Sh662.8 billion and Ethiopia at Sh480.85 billion.

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Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets Ranked
Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets RankedRG

South Africa leads Africa’s cryptocurrency markets with a value of Sh5.1 trillion, closely followed by Nigeria at Sh4.95 trillion.

Kenya ranks third with a market value of Sh740.77 billion, ahead of Ghana at Sh662.8 billion and Ethiopia at Sh480.85 billion.

Other countries in the top ten include Senegal, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Namibia and Uganda.

Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets Ranked
Africa's Crypto Giants: The Biggest Markets RankedRG

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