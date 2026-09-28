The death toll from a tavern ⁠shooting over the weekend near Johannesburg ‌has risen to 18 after another victim died in hospital, South African police said on Monday.

The shooting happened ​late on Saturday when suspects ⁠armed with AK-47 ⁠rifles opened fire at the tavern in Wedela ⁠township, ‌about 80 km (50 miles) west of Johannesburg.

Police said in a statement ⁠that four of those killed had so ​far ‌been identified: two South Africans and two ⁠nationals of ​Lesotho.

Violent crime remains a major challenge in South Africa despite efforts to curb one of ⁠the world's highest per-capita murder ​rates.

Police are still searching for the perpetrators of the shooting but said they managed to ⁠get clear pictures of them. One line of inquiry is that the incident was part of a turf war between the ​heavily armed gangs that ⁠control the illegal gold-mining trade in the area.

Authorities ​are also investigating another ‌weekend shooting near Cape Town ​in which 10 people were killed.