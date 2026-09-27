27 killed in two South Africa mass shootings

At least 27 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, hours apart, with police yet to establish the motive behind the attacks.

Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

In a separate attack early Sunday morning, 10 people were killed and 11 others injured outside an entertainment venue in a township near Cape Town.

In the Johannesburg attack, gunmen opened fire on customers outside the bar before moving inside and continuing the shooting. Police said they also set two vehicles on fire before fleeing.

The victims included 13 men and four women. No arrests had been made by Sunday morning.

Police said five people were killed at the Cape Town scene, while another five died after being taken to hospital.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world and continues to face widespread gun violence, with some attacks linked to gang activity and organised crime.