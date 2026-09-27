27 killed in two South Africa mass shootings
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Seventeen people were killed and 15 others injured when eight gunmen stormed a bar near Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
In his court papers, Ramaphosa states that the panel had "misconceived its mandate, misjudged the information placed before it and misinterpreted the four charges advanced against me".
In a statement on May 9, 2026, the national carrier said the aircraft landed safely at Cape Town International Airport at approximately 1:55 pm EAT.
A video circulating online shows several boys repeatedly attacking a fellow student using a hockey stick, hose pipe, and a belt. Reports indicate that the victim was among nine pupils targeted in the assault.
Their arrest followed the seizure of luxury assets in South Africa belonging to Equatorial Guinea’s Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, including a yacht and two villas in Cape Town.