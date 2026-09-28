Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Brenda Socky

CS Duale confirms absorption of 7,414 UHC staff
Health and Wellness

CS Duale confirms absorption of 7,414 UHC staff

Duale explained the government’s commitment to strengthening human resources in the health sector, a key step towards delivering quality health services to all Kenyans under the UHC initiative.

By