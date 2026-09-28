Brenda Socky

Lumakanda police officer under probe for allegedly defiling minor
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.
Kenya’s political history is marked by coalitions formed largely around elections, with some surviving beyond the polls while others have collapsed soon after.
The rising waters have turned an area once known for education, fishing, and tourism into a flood zone, where residents now live side by side with hippos and crocodiles
Reports of payments to ghost health facilities and fictitious claims are said to have drained billions intended for patient care, sparking outrage among critics.
Narok County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia said the conflict started as a row over electricity connections before escalating into blockades and full-scale fighting.
The move risks cementing a de facto partition of the country, already torn apart by nearly two and a half years of war.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the CBK said the reopened bonds are FXD1/2018/020, FXD1/2022/025, and SDB1/2011/030.
In a statement released on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the State Department for Medical Services and the SHA said the reports were false and misleading.
Valneva received US approval for the vaccine in 2023, but concerns over side effects, particularly among older patients, prompted safety reviews this year, including by the European Medicines Agency.
The announcement was made by the Kenya Hajj Mission, which operates under the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM).
The exercise focused on multiple aspects of vehicle safety, including roadworthiness, compliance with speed regulations, and the condition of critical equipment such as tyres.
Mutai said the event was staged to send a political message but ended up falling flat because of timing and poor mobilization.
Mbadi dismissed claims that the reduction in inflation was due to technical adjustments in economic reporting, stressing that the decline is real and has had a tangible impact on household budgets.
The Governor criticized what he called an “ill-advised and unilateral” decision by the Principal Secretary for Agriculture, warning that it undermines the government’s sugar sector revival program.
KANU) Secretary General for Political Affairs, Fredrick Okango said described the move as both “encouraging and historic,” noting that it strengthens the promotion of constitutionalism and the values embedded in Kenya’s supreme law.
The industrial action, now in its second week, has disrupted academic programs, leaving students worried about their studies and examinations.
According to him, the assumption that “IEBC closes shop after elections” has made it difficult to secure consistent funding and keep the public engaged.
In a statement released on Monday, August 25, 2025, the Raila Odinga-led party reminded delegates that the credibility of the internal elections depends not only on the structures in place but also on how members conduct themselves.
In his sworn affidavit dated Sunday, Sonko is seeking interim orders to overturn the penalty shootout results that saw Madagascar advance at Kenya’s expense.
Chief Environment Officer Geoffrey Mosiria said the crackdown will focus on hotels and other establishments that generate significant amounts of waste.
Duale explained the government’s commitment to strengthening human resources in the health sector, a key step towards delivering quality health services to all Kenyans under the UHC initiative.
Mbadi said the government would no longer tolerate resistance from counties on the matter.
The former KNUT Secretary-General praised NG-CDF for transforming education infrastructure and ending the era when schools relied on endless harambees to put up classrooms and facilities.
Orwoba said corruption remains a serious problem in the legislature, linking it directly to her expulsion earlier this year.
Kilmar Ábrego García, 30, was released on Friday but his lawyers say US authorities are preparing to deport him to Uganda under a little-known agreement that allows the US to send some migrants to third countries
The governor maintained his innocence and insisted that his troubles were the result of political persecution.
The launch, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, was set to be the tenth integrated test flight of the two-stage vehicle.
Jehow said her community’s true “weapon” was not manipulation of elections but rather full participation in the democratic process.
Ruku said the Kenya Kwanza administration is focused on rolling out tangible projects across the country to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.
The accident happened near Kanga bridge, between Voi and Mutitu, after the two heavy vehicles rammed into each other, blocking both lanes.
Orwoba insisted that she remains the legally recognized nominated senator, saying that the process used to remove her was flawed.
The French Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Kushner was summoned to appear at the Quai d’Orsay on Monday, describing his remarks in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron as “unacceptable.”
NCCK Vice Chairman Bishop John Okinda said corruption remains one of the biggest challenges facing the country and the fight against it requires results.
Sifuna further connected the scandal to wider governance failures, especially the controversial eCitizen system, which he said had become another platform for siphoning billions.
The nine-week term, the shortest in the school calendar, will run until October 24.
The directive was issued on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, by Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi, who stressed the importance of having the doctors who conducted the postmortem testify in person.
The system already hosts information such as the proportion of Kenya under conservation, the locations of Ramsar wetlands, and maps showing wildlife corridors and dispersal areas.
Burkina Faso has endured a jihadist insurgency since 2015, with groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State killing thousands and forcing millions from their homes
The conference will bring together physicians, healthcare leaders, researchers, and trainees from across Africa
The support is targeted at expanding clean energy generation and strengthening electricity reliability in Western and Nyanza regions.
The fungal disease, described as the most devastating for wheat worldwide, has re-emerged in recent decades
The ambitious project included the construction of modern passenger stations in Mombasa town and Miritini,
The five-day gathering has brought together stakeholders in the sector inclusing policymakers, academics, farmers, and development partners
The report, released Tuesday, places Nairobi 83rd globally with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 92
Justice Diana Kavedza held that once a person is convicted of bringing in goods without paying duty to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the vehicle involved ceases to be private property
Omollo revealed that over 80% of violent extremist deaths in Africa occurred near border areas
Justice Reuben Nyakundi issued the directive while delivering judgment in a case involving a Kenyan athlete, now identifying as a woman, who suffered degrading treatment at the hands of police
According to the Ministry of Health, over 1.36 million people living with HIV are now on lifesaving treatment
KMPDU boss Atellah warned that insurers are becoming bolder, sometimes coordinating to divert patients from top hospitals
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba confirmed on Tuesday, 19 August, that Sh5.76 billion of the funds would cover tuition fees