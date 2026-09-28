Lumakanda police officer under probe for allegedly defiling minor

Police in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County, are investigating allegations of defilement involving a 16-year-old girl, with a local officer attached to Lumakanda Police Station suspected of committing the offence.

The incident was reported at Lumakanda Police Station under OB Number 14 of September 27, 2026, at about 12:07 pm, following an alleged incident in the Kambi Moto area.

According to the police report, the girl’s mother reported that the OCS contacted her by phone at about 11 pm, claiming that a multi-agency security operation was planned in the area and advising her, alongside her husband, not to spend the night at their home.

The report states that the officer told the couple that he had parked his private vehicle along the highway and was ready to take them to a local bar.

The woman and her husband reportedly joined the officer and travelled to the bar, where the officer allegedly dropped them off and told them that he would return at about 5 am to pick them up.

However, according to the report, the woman later persuaded her husband to return home.

On reaching their residence, the couple allegedly found the door locked, with their 16-year-old daughter inside.

They asked her to open the door and, upon entering the house, reportedly found the OCS inside while allegedly defiling the minor.

The police report alleges that the officer was found with his shorts unbuttoned and carrying his shoes in his hands.

“Upon asking what had happened, the OCS tried convincing them not to escalate the issue and that they should come to an understanding,” the signal states.

The woman allegedly later noticed two condoms on a table, one of which was reportedly used while the other was unopened.

According to the police account, she picked them up and put them in her pocket.

The report further alleges that the officer brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot her unless she handed over the condoms.

“She had to comply,” the signal continues.

The officer is also alleged to have taken the phones belonging to the woman and her husband after reportedly attempting to make a call using one of them.

The report further claims that the officer handed the woman Sh20,000 before leaving, allegedly asking her not to disclose the incident.

The woman refused the money and instead reported the matter at Lumakanda Police Station, prompting police officers to visit the scene.

The scene was visited by the OCS Chekalini, the Deputy OCS Lumakanda, and the Deputy County Criminal Investigations Officer.

The 16-year-old girl was subsequently found behind the house, where she was reportedly lying on old iron sheets.

The girl was subsequently taken to Lumakanda Sub-County Hospital for medical attention.

The identity of the minor has been withheld in line with child protection guidelines as a probe continues.