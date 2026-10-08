Dandora woman arrested over alleged FGM of eight-year-old daughter

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in Dandora, Nairobi, after she allegedly subjected her eight-year-old daughter to female genital mutilation using a surgical blade.

The incident happened at Dandora Phase 2 Estate, where neighbours raised the alarm and confronted the woman, identified as Frolence Ngendo Nyambura, as she allegedly carried out the act.

Police officers, accompanied by the Sub-County Children Officer, arrived at the scene and confirmed the incident. The suspect had been restrained by members of the public before she was handed over to the police.

The girl, who had already undergone the mutilation, was rescued and taken to Dandora Phase 3 Health Centre for treatment.

She was later discharged in stable condition and placed in a safe home to support her recovery and protect her from further harm.

Nyambura is being held at Dandora Police Station and is expected to face charges of performing FGM contrary to Section 19(1) of the Prohibition of FGM Act, 2011, and cruelty to a child contrary to Section 14 of the Children Act, among other charges.

The National Police Service said it remained committed to protecting children from abuse and ensuring those involved in FGM are brought to justice.

“The Service will continue to confront this harmful practice and safeguard every child’s right to grow up safe, protected and free from violence,” the statement said.

The NPS said it would continue working with child protection agencies and communities through intelligence-led investigations to tackle FGM and protect children from violence.