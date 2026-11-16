Police arrest three suspected phone snatchers, recover eight phones in Nairobi

Three suspected phone snatchers have been arrested along Kangundo Road in Nairobi's East Sub-Region, with police recovering eight mobile phones, a knife and an imitation firearm during an operation targeting suspected criminals.

The arrests followed a police patrol near Obama Police Station, where officers spotted a suspicious motorcycle carrying two pillion passengers, both wearing balaclavas.

According to the National Police Service, officers moved to intercept the motorcycle, prompting one of the passengers to jump off as the rider sped away towards Saika with the other passenger.

The officers gave chase and arrested the passenger who had alighted before using information obtained from him to track down the other suspects.

"Acting on leads obtained from him, they proceeded to Mowlem, where they recovered a motorcycle and arrested its rider," the police said.

The third suspect, who had initially escaped, was later traced to a makeshift single-room dwelling, where he was arrested.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of eight assorted mobile phones, a knife, an imitation firearm incapable of firing and government stores.

The three suspects were subsequently escorted to Obama Police Station, where they were placed in custody as investigations continued.

The recovered items are being held as exhibits as police pursue further investigations into the suspects' alleged involvement in phone-snatching activities.

The National Police Service said it would continue conducting patrols and following up on emerging leads to disrupt criminal activities, recover stolen property and apprehend suspects.

Police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and share credible information to support security operations in their neighbourhoods.