Five arrested, eight phones recovered after ODM Jacaranda rally disruption

Police officers from Starehe Sub-County have arrested five suspects accused of stealing mobile phones from members of the public during the ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The National Police Service said on Sunday that the suspects were arrested during an operation carried out at the grounds after allegedly taking advantage of the political gathering to rob unsuspecting attendees.

A search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of eight mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from people attending the rally.

The five were taken into police custody pending arraignment, while the recovered handsets were secured as exhibits.

In a statement, police warned that political gatherings should not be used as opportunities for criminal activity, saying they remained committed to maintaining law and order during public events.

“The National Police Service firmly reiterates that political rallies must never be used as a platform for criminal gangs to target, harass or steal from members of the public,” the statement said.

The service also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency numbers.

The arrests came after Saturday's ODM rally at Jacaranda Grounds ended abruptly when suspected goons stormed the stage and grabbed a microphone as party leaders were introducing themselves.

The incident sparked panic among attendees, with leaders and members of the public scrambling for safety as confusion spread across the venue.

One of the individuals who seized the microphone was heard telling the crowd, “Msitoroke”, as the disruption unfolded.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including the identities of those who disrupted the meeting and what triggered the chaos, remained unclear.

The rally had been organised to mark the climax of ODM's month-long Mwezi wa Baba commemorations in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The event brought together party leaders, elected officials and supporters amid internal disagreements over ODM's political direction and its cooperation with President William Ruto's administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.