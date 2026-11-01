Wanga vows ODM will capture all Nairobi seats in 2027, hits out at Gachagua

ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga has vowed that the party will seek to win all elective seats in Nairobi in the 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that it has lost its political influence following the exit of some members.

Speaking during an ODM rally in Nairobi on Saturday, Wanga maintained that the party remained firmly rooted in the capital despite internal divisions, expressing confidence that it would win the governor, senatorial, parliamentary and ward representative seats.

“When we get to 2027, the Governor of Nairobi will be from ODM, the MCA will be from ODM, MPs will be from ODM, and the Senator will be from ODM. Everything will belong to ODM,” she said.

Wanga also turned her criticism on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribal politics and attempting to divide Kenyans.

“You, Gachagua, you are spreading politics that divide Kenyans. Politics of tribalism, politics of looking at only one part of Kenya,” she said.

She contrasted Gachagua's politics with the ideals of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying the former ODM leader championed national unity and equal opportunities for all Kenyans.

Wanga dismissed claims that ODM had been weakened by the departure of some leaders, insisting that those who remained were committed to preserving the party's unity and legacy.

She invoked Raila's preference for loyalty and cohesion, arguing that he would rather have a small group of committed members holding the party together than a large membership unable to maintain unity.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi backed Wanga's position, pledging to work with Nairobi party leaders to strengthen ODM's structures and secure victories across the capital's elective positions.

“I will step forward and work with the Nairobi leaders, led by the party and Aladwa, to organise Nairobi so that ODM can win all the seats, from the Governor down to the MCAs,” Mbadi said.

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, meanwhile, declared that ODM should produce Kenya's sixth President after William Ruto, while reaffirming the party's intention to negotiate with the ruling UDA.

Joho said ODM's cooperation with Ruto was based on conditions that would remain in place, adding that the party would maintain its political ambitions beyond the current arrangement.

The leaders' remarks come amid divisions within ODM following Raila's death, with members split over the party's political direction and its cooperation with Ruto's administration ahead of the 2027 elections.

The disagreements have seen Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo, among other leaders opposed to the cooperation, pursue separate political vehicles ahead of the polls.

Sifuna unveiled The Linda Mwananachi Movement, while Babu Owino has adopted The Mwananchi Party (TMP), with Governor Orengo launching the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).