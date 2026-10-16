Junet: I skipped Raila’s anniversary because Gachagua was invited

Suna East MP and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has revealed that he skipped the first anniversary of Raila Odinga’s death because former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among those invited to the commemoration.

Speaking in Sigor, West Pokot, on October 16, 2026, Junet said he was not prepared to share a platform with Gachagua, whom he accused of promoting tribalism and spreading hatred.

“I didn’t attend the event because when I looked at the list of invitees, I saw someone called Gachagua. I said I couldn’t sit in the same place with someone like him,” he said.

Junet also referred to Raila’s memory to defend his decision, suggesting that the late former prime minister would not have supported an event attended by the former deputy president.

“Baba’s spirit also cannot be in such a place,” Junet added, using Raila’s popular nickname.

Junet Questions Uhuru’s Invitation

The Suna East MP also questioned the decision to invite former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the anniversary, accusing him of abandoning Raila during the 2022 General Election and failing to attend the memorial service.

“But I was also surprised that they invited the ‘sponsor’, yet he ran away yesterday, just as he abandoned Baba during the 2022 elections,” Junet said.

His remarks came a day after thousands of people gathered at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, to honour Raila, who died on October 15, 2025, aged 80.

The gathering brought together members of the Odinga family, political leaders and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters to remember the veteran opposition leader, whose death ended a political career spanning decades.

However, the absence of several senior political figures, including key ODM officials, drew attention to divisions within the party and questions about its direction following Raila’s death.

Among those who attended the memorial were Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Sifuna and Babu, who are associated with the Linda Mwananchi faction, received a warm welcome from sections of the crowd.

Their speeches were followed by chants criticising President William Ruto, reflecting tensions between ODM supporters opposed to the party’s cooperation with the government and those backing the arrangement.

The event was also marked by political rivalry and disorder, as groups of youths crowded the VIP tent and incidents of stone-throwing were reported.

Senior Leaders Missing From Commemoration

President Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and several senior ODM officials were absent from the gathering.

Those who did not attend included party chairperson Gladys Wanga, deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir, acting secretary-general Gatherine Omanyo and Junet.

The absence of the leaders fuelled debate about ODM’s unity and future leadership after Raila’s death, with political figures positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Raila died aged 80 on October 15, 2025, after suffering cardiac arrest while receiving medical treatment in Kerala, India. He reportedly collapsed during a morning walk before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.