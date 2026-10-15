Not a big deal! Natembeya downplays withdrawal of his security team

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has vowed to carry on without his assigned police protection, saying his faith in God and the goodwill of the people he leads give him the confidence to face life without a dedicated security team.

The governor said on Thursday that officers from the National Police Service who had been assigned to him had been withdrawn, claiming he was not notified before the decision was implemented.

Natembeya expressed disappointment over the lack of communication but maintained that the loss of his security detail would not prevent him from going about his duties.

“They didn’t have the courtesy to tell me,” Natembeya said.

He played down the impact of the withdrawal, pointing out that many Kenyans live and work without having police officers assigned to them. He said he was prepared to do the same despite acknowledging that he was entitled to security.

“For me, really, it’s not a big deal. I know I’m entitled to security, but not every Kenyan has security attached to them. The way Kenyans have survived is the same way I will survive,” he said.

In a separate statement, the county chief recognised the service of the officers who had been protecting him but said his ultimate confidence lay in God and the people of Trans Nzoia.

“While I deeply appreciate the dedication and service of our security officers, I remain firmly convinced that my ultimate protection comes from God. I have faith in Him, and I feel safe among the people of Trans Nzoia, whose love, solidarity, and support mean more to me than anything else,” he said.

The withdrawal has unfolded against the backdrop of a public disagreement between Natembeya and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who has defended the government's decision.

Murkomen accused the governor of associating with individuals he described as goons and planning violence. He warned that the government would not allow politicians to use police officers assigned to protect them while engaging in activities that could threaten public order.

The Interior CS made the remarks in Elgeyo-Marakwet County during President William Ruto’s tour of the region, where he spoke out against political violence and the alleged misuse of state security resources.

“Political goonism must be finished. There are politicians who are enjoying the security provided by the government. They have police officers but still plan violence,” Murkomen said.

He went on to single out Natembeya, claiming that the governor continued to enjoy government-provided protection while maintaining links with people he described as goons.

“He wants to have police officers, and at the same time he is planning violence. We will not allow any politician to use government offices and government security to plan violence.”

Murkomen also maintained that government officials responsible for national security would not retreat in the face of pressure as they dealt with what he described as political violence.

“We will stand firm and not be intimidated as those in charge of the security sector,” he added.

Natembeya, for his part, appeared determined not to turn the withdrawal into a bigger confrontation, instead pointing to his religious faith and the backing of Trans Nzoia residents as the sources of reassurance he would rely on moving forward.

The latest development is not the first time the governor has reported the withdrawal of his security detail. A similar incident was reported in November last year, bringing renewed attention to the security arrangements provided to him as a county leader.