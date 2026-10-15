Zero public appearances! Oburu shares doctors’ instructions

ODM leader Oburu Oginga has been advised by his doctors to put public engagements on hold and concentrate on his recovery, explaining why he was absent from the gathering in Bondo to mark the first anniversary of his younger brother Raila Odinga’s death.

The 83-year-old Siaya Senator sent his apologies to mourners through Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who delivered his message at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

In the message, Oburu said his medical team had directed him to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances for the immediate future. He explained that he was following the instructions to allow him to recover fully, even as he maintained that his absence from public gatherings would not weaken his connection to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“While my doctors have mandated a strict regimen of bed rest and ordered zero public appearances for the immediate future to guarantee a full and swift recovery, my heart, mind and spirit are with you at Migwena Cultural Ground,” he said.

Oburu also used the message to reassure ODM members that the party’s activities would continue despite his temporary withdrawal from public engagements.

The senator said the party’s strategic machinery remained active and urged its leaders and supporters to remain confident in its direction as it pursued its political objectives.

His decision to stay away from public events comes after he missed several engagements in recent days, drawing attention to his health and whereabouts.

During the memorial, Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, also explained why Oburu could not attend the gathering. She told mourners that he was unwell and that his doctors had advised him to avoid strenuous activities and crowded places.

“Dr Oburu is not feeling well, but he is not very sick. He is alive, but the doctors who are looking after him,” Ida said.

The gathering brought together members of the Odinga family and ODM officials at Migwena Cultural Grounds to remember Raila, who died on October 15, 2025. The event marked one year since the former Prime Minister’s death.

The memorial also fell on Oburu’s 83rd birthday, placing his personal milestone on the same day the family and political supporters gathered to honour Raila’s memory.

Oburu’s son, Jaoko Oburu, marked the occasion by celebrating his father’s love, mentorship and integrity in a birthday tribute.

Jaoko also wished his father good health, strength and many more years, while expressing the family’s love and respect for him.

“May God bless you with good health, strength, and many more joyful years. We love and honour you,” Jaoko said.

Although Oburu could not attend the memorial, his message expressed solidarity with those gathered in Bondo and reaffirmed his commitment to ODM. He said the party remained active as he followed his doctors’ instructions to avoid public appearances and focus on his recovery.