Sakaja wants Moi Airbase moved as Eastleigh population soars

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for Moi Airbase to be moved out of Eastleigh, warning that the growing number of people living around the military facility could expose nearby communities to danger during a security emergency.

Sakaja told senators that the rapid expansion of Nairobi has changed the environment around the airbase, which was established when the surrounding neighbourhood had far fewer residents. He argued that the growing concentration of homes and businesses near the military installation calls for a fresh review of its location.

The governor made the remarks on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, while appearing before the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation and Housing, chaired by Senator Hamida Kibwana.

He said the presence of a large population around the facility could make it harder for security agencies to respond effectively if the airbase came under attack.

“On the Eastleigh Airbase, if you ask me, it needs to be relocated. The concentration of people around the airbase could complicate security arrangements in the event of an attack,” Sakaja told the committee.

He warned that military installations and communication infrastructure could be targets during periods of conflict, placing people living in nearby areas at risk.

“Meaning the people are almost a human shield to the military,” he said, adding that millions of people now live around the facility.

Sakaja argued that the circumstances surrounding the airbase have changed as Nairobi has grown, making it necessary to reconsider how land around the installation is used and how the safety of residents can be protected.

The governor also raised concerns about land that had previously been set aside for Nairobi County projects in Kiambiu. He said efforts to secure the land for development had become difficult because an informal settlement had already occupied the area.

While acknowledging that his proposal to move the airbase might not be welcomed by military authorities, Sakaja maintained that the city's changing landscape should prompt a fresh assessment of the facility's location.

“Ideally, it should be relocated. I know the military won’t be happy with me, but they are lucky I’m not the Commander-in-Chief, and I have no intention to run for president,” he said.

He further pointed to President William Ruto's authority as Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, saying changes to restrictions around the airbase would require intervention at the national level.

“The President is the one who said to reduce that restriction because of the business,” he said.

Sakaja Also Raises Questions Over Wilson Airport

The governor also called for a review of Wilson Airport, citing concerns about encroachment and the challenges of maintaining aviation safety as Nairobi's built-up areas continue to spread.

During the committee meeting, Kibwana asked about the measures being considered to address encroachment around the airport and whether relocating the facility should be examined as a possible solution.

The discussion highlighted the difficulties facing Nairobi as it seeks to accommodate more residents and businesses while protecting airport operations, maintaining safe flight paths and preserving land for public facilities.

The county is also facing growing demand for housing, green spaces, recreational facilities and transport infrastructure, increasing pressure on available land.

Sakaja's proposals have brought the future of both Moi Airbase and Wilson Airport into focus, with questions emerging over how the capital can manage urban development while addressing security concerns, protecting aviation operations and meeting the needs of its growing population.