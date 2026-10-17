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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bradley Bosire

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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking during a public engagement at Giathenge, Othaya, Nyeri County on October 12, 2026
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Kindiki: Contractors must deliver or face the law

The Deputy President said the government would not tolerate contractors who delay projects or undertake substandard work at taxpayers’ expense, insisting that those paid to execute public projects must fulfil their contractual obligations.

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