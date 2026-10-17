Bradley Bosire

Fire engulfs part of Nairobi National Park as firefighters respond
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
The cause of the fire remains unknown as firefighters respond to the scene to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other sections of the park.
The group included Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Junet and Senator Eddy Oketch, who joined the president during his 10-day tour of the North Rift ahead of the October 20 Mashujaa Day celebrations.
The National Assembly Minority Whip maintained that inviting leaders with different political views was not wrong and that the family should be allowed to honour the late former prime minister without facing continued attacks.
Ida also criticised sections of the political class over the conduct witnessed at the event, urging leaders to ensure their supporters respected people with differing political views.
The 56-year-old rapper and music executive was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Allenwood Low on Friday, according to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. Officials, however, declined to disclose the reasons for the transfer.
In a press release dated October 17, 2026, the Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, said the new cases involved a close male relative of the deceased index case and three health workers who attended to the patient while he was hospitalised.
The President said the government had committed Sh3.5 billion to improve the institution’s infrastructure, with the planned projects including student accommodation, a library and lecture halls.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said an examination of the vehicle against the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) database established that it had been reported stolen in the UK.
The Deputy President said the government would not tolerate contractors who delay projects or undertake substandard work at taxpayers’ expense, insisting that those paid to execute public projects must fulfil their contractual obligations.
His decision followed consultations with Burundi's President Évariste Ndayishimiye and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who had both supported his campaign to become the next UN Secretary-General.
Speaking at a rally in Nandi on Saturday, October 17, Wandayi told Ruto that followers of the late opposition leader, popularly known as Baba, were supporting his presidency, pointing to a shift in political loyalties as the next election draws closer.
The outspoken senator questioned the sincerity of leaders who had claimed to be among Raila’s closest allies, arguing that their absence from the first anniversary raised doubts about their willingness to continue honouring his memory in the years ahead.
The agreement followed a three-day meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, held from October 14 to 16, 2026, where regional economic communities and international partners discussed ways to strengthen health security across Eastern, Central and Southern Africa.
Nairobi County said three of the injured workers were taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, while all 24 workers reported to have been at the scene were found safe. No fatalities were recorded.
The operation was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, alongside Dr Ruel Maina, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, a consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.
In a press release dated October 16, 2026, Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the woman had been in quarantine since October 6 and was isolated after developing fever, a sore throat and malaise.
The officers, identified as Senior Sergeant Robert Kibet Busienei and Police Constable Janet Rose Makena, were arrested following a targeted surveillance operation conducted by the commission near Kemu on Friday.
The Film Board said the video contained sexually explicit material, nudity and indecent exposure, alongside depictions of substance abuse, alcohol consumption and tobacco use.
The authority said the new arrangement would apply to importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transporters, bonded warehouse operators, partner states and other stakeholders involved in cargo movement.
The President said the country's democratic progress depended on voters evaluating competing policies and development agendas rather than allowing political leaders to divide them along ethnic lines.
The Deputy President cited road construction, electricity connections, agricultural reforms and other development projects as evidence of the Kenya Kwanza administration's record in the region.
The call comes as political parties prepare their election and nomination rules ahead of the 2027 polls, with FIDA-Kenya warning that limited capacity among women aspirants and party league representatives could undermine efforts to improve women's political representation.
During the 2024-25 financial year, 42 counties spent more than the permitted 35 per cent of their total revenue on personnel costs, leaving only four within the prescribed limit.
Public Health PS Mary Muthoni confirmed that all designated gates for passengers arriving from high-risk countries had been equipped and were operational, forming part of efforts to detect possible Ebola infections among travellers entering Kenya.
SUPKEM National Chairman Al-Hajj Hassan Kirua Ole Naado called on the government and opposition to set aside their differences and focus on issues directly affecting citizens, warning that political divisions could weaken national unity
The Governor expressed disappointment over the lack of communication but maintained that the loss of his security detail would not prevent him from going about his duties.
The President dismissed ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to form a united political front, arguing that unity without a clear development agenda would not persuade Kenyans to support them at the ballot.
The Governor argued that the circumstances surrounding the airbase have changed as Nairobi has grown, making it necessary to reconsider how land around the installation is used and how the safety of residents can be protected.
In the message, Oburu said his medical team had directed him to observe strict bed rest and avoid public appearances for the immediate future.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has warned that Eritrea could face a blanket entry ban unless its government agrees to accept more people being returned from the UK, including foreign nationals convicted of crimes.
The taxman said the transactions enabled businesses to claim approximately Sh3.996 billion in input value-added tax (VAT) deductions, prompting investigations into the taxpayers who allegedly used the invoices to reduce their tax liabilities.
In a notice issued on Thursday, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi confirmed the revised timeline, saying the transition period for existing healthcare provider contracts had been extended.
Arati raised the issue on Thursday, October 15, during a gathering at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, where leaders and supporters marked one year since Raila’s death.
Mudavadi said equipping offenders with marketable skills and connecting them to employment and business opportunities would help them reintegrate into society and contribute to the economy after completing their sentences.
For Ida, the passing of a year has not erased the habits and memories built during their time together. Her account showed that even familiar moments, such as returning home and waiting late into the night, can bring back the reality of losing a loved one.
For the Odinga family, the gathering in Bondo carried a personal significance, bringing them together at a home associated with their family history and the legacy of Raila’s father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.
The High Court also upheld the order barring Waititu and Wangari from holding public office, whether through election or appointment, for 10 years under Section 64 of the law.
In Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at a maximum of Sh226.96 per litre, while Automotive Diesel will cost Sh227.76 and Kerosene Sh219.87 per litre.
In 2022, Ruto said, Kenyans “buried the politics of tribalism”, adding that political competition should be based on policies and development records rather than ethnicity.
The latest graduation brings the total number of learners who have completed the programme to 120, marking a fivefold increase in annual participation as the initiative enters its second year.
The proposed membership comprises one alim, or Islamic scholar, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six professionals with relevant technical expertise.
Health authorities have identified 128 contacts linked to the first case, of whom 113 had been traced as of October 13.
The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday while inspecting development projects in Kabete, Kiambu and Ruiru constituencies in Kiambu County, where he defended the government's record ahead of the next general election.
The directive is among the administrative requirements political parties must fulfil under the IEBC’s election timetable as the country prepares for the August 10, 2027 General Election.
Musalia Mudavadi warns that rivalry among global powers could deepen tensions and fuel conflicts in Africa, while urging diplomacy, development, security and governance responses.
Murkomen said the facility would help authorities facilitate legitimate cross-border trade while preventing criminals and illegal goods from entering the country.
The PS emphasised the importance of community participation and timely information sharing in preventing crime and ensuring reported cases are handled effectively.
Speaking at the venue, Ida, Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said Raila’s decades in politics had enabled him to build connections across different political movements and sections of society.
Kipchoge Keino Stadium, where the national ceremony will take place, has been undergoing upgrades to meet the demands of hosting the event.
The President maintained that voters would reject politicians who rely on ethnic mobilisation and divisive rhetoric, arguing that the country had moved beyond politics centred on name-calling and propaganda.