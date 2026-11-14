PS Omollo warns against out-of-court settlements in defilement cases

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has directed police officers and government administrators in Yatta to take firm action against defilement, bhang peddling and the sale of illicit alcohol.

Omollo said authorities would not tolerate attempts to resolve defilement cases through informal agreements or compensation between families, insisting that perpetrators must face the law.

Speaking on Saturday, November 14, 2026, during the commissioning of Makutano Police Post in Ikombe Ward, Yatta, the PS instructed security officers to ensure all reported defilement cases are investigated and prosecuted through the courts.

He warned against settling such cases outside the judicial system, saying there would be no negotiations when it came to protecting children from sexual abuse.

Dr Omollo also called on residents to report individuals involved in selling bhang and illicit alcohol, urging police officers to take action against those undermining security and public safety.

He cautioned security personnel against accepting bribes to protect illegal businesses, saying officers found shielding perpetrators would undermine the government's efforts to tackle the vices.

The commissioning of Makutano Police Post is expected to strengthen security operations in the area by bringing policing services closer to residents.

According to the Interior Ministry, the facility is approximately 24 kilometres from Yatta Police Station in Kithimani and is expected to serve an estimated population of 40,000 people.

Omollo thanked residents for contributing funds towards the purchase of land on which the police post was constructed.

He also acknowledged Yatta Member of Parliament Robert Basil and the Yatta National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) for financing the construction of the facility.

The PS said the government was also targeting January 2027 to establish Yatta South Sub-County as part of efforts to improve access to government services.

He noted that public participation had already been conducted, adding that his office would review the relevant documentation before initiating the gazettement process.

The proposed administrative unit is expected to bring the offices of a Deputy County Commissioner, a sub-county police command and other government services closer to residents.

At an earlier meeting with National Government Administration Officers and village elders, Omollo urged chiefs, assistant chiefs and elders to organise regular public barazas to address residents' concerns.

He said the meetings would provide an opportunity for administrators to engage communities, listen to local challenges and explain government programmes.

The PS further disclosed that a budget proposal would be submitted to Parliament to address government commitments relating to Social Health Authority coverage and the provision of tablets to village elders.

He said village elders were already receiving monthly stipends, with the proposed interventions intended to strengthen their capacity to support grassroots administration.

Omollo also used the visit to declare his support for President William Ruto's re-election bid in 2027 and called on residents to re-elect Basil, linking the endorsements to the completion of ongoing development projects.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Basil, regional and county administration officials, security officers and community leaders attended the commissioning.

The establishment of Makutano Police Post forms part of efforts to improve security infrastructure and strengthen government presence in communities that are far from existing police stations.