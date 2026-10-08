Kindiki vows to crush illicit alcohol and drug cartels

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has declared a fresh government offensive against cartels behind illicit alcohol and drugs, warning that anyone selling poisonous substances disguised as alcoholic drinks will face the full force of the law.

Kindiki said the government would mobilise security agencies and regulators to dismantle the networks blamed for producing and distributing harmful drinks, while urging Kenyans to expose those involved in the illegal trade.

He spoke on Thursday during a public engagement rally at Kigio Shopping Centre in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County, where he said the sale of dangerous substances disguised as alcohol posed a threat to both young people and older Kenyans.

The Deputy President said some traders were mixing alcohol with chemicals and other substances capable of damaging consumers’ health.

“Those who sell alcohol that is mixed with substances that destroy the health of our young people and elderly people — there are people who have decided to destroy our society by selling alcohol that is not really alcohol, but substances mixed with chemicals that harm people’s lives and health,” he said.

Kindiki said the government would not allow the cartels to continue operating and called on the public to help identify people involved in the trade.

“All those people who are cartels and are hiding behind the guise of selling alcohol, yet are actually selling poison, the Government of Kenya will confront you. It will deal with you. We must destroy these cartels before they destroy our society,” he said.

He said the operation would bring together agencies dealing with security, product standards and counterfeit goods, while cautioning politicians against turning the issue into a political contest.

“I will lead that fight from the front because this is criminal activity. These are crimes, and crime does not know politics,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President also connected the crackdown to his previous responsibilities in the security sector, saying he had dealt with Al-Shabaab militants and cattle rustlers during his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for National Security.

“For me, there is no task that God has given me the opportunity to undertake that I have failed to accomplish,” he said.

Kindiki said the gains made in security in Lamu had helped create conditions for major investments in the county. He cited Dangote’s Sh2.2 trillion investment and said it was expected to create more than 60,000 jobs.

He further warned politicians against getting involved in efforts to stop the sale and distribution of illicit alcohol and drugs, saying the government should be allowed to carry out the crackdown with the support of the public.

“I ask politicians to stay out of this matter and leave this work to the Government and the people. The people must tell us where those selling these substances are, and the rest of the work belongs to the Government,” he said.

Kindiki also turned his attention to the 2027 elections, urging Kenyans to reject political violence and instead demand campaigns centred on policies and ideas.

He said political competition should not result in attacks, destruction of property or efforts to turn Kenyans against one another.

“The fights I am leading are two: the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs, and the fight against those who bring politics that destroys property and incites Kenyans against one another,” he said.

Deputy President speaking in Murang’a County on October 8, 2026. — DPCS

Kindiki's message placed the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs alongside the government's efforts to maintain peace as the country approaches the 2027 elections.