Kindiki warns politicians against inciting violence, using youth to attack rivals

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned political leaders against inciting violence and using young people to attack opponents, stone vehicles and loot businesses, saying those responsible for organising unrest will be held accountable.

Speaking in Kiambu County on Thursday, Kindiki condemned political mobilisation that turns young people into instruments of intimidation, warning that violence threatens livelihoods, destroys investments and undermines democratic competition.

His remarks come amid concerns over the role of political rhetoric and organised groups in escalating tensions between rival political camps, particularly when disagreements are settled through intimidation, destruction of property and attacks on supporters of opposing leaders.

Kindiki insisted that Kenyans must be free to support or oppose the government without fear of harassment, arguing that political affiliation should not determine who enjoys protection under the law.

“Wale wanaunga mkono serikali ni Wakenya. Wale hawaungi mkono serikali ni Wakenya. Na ni haki yao kuamua vile wanataka,” he said, meaning that both supporters and opponents of the government are Kenyans with the right to make their own political choices.

The Deputy President warned leaders against allegedly giving young people money to attack political rivals, stone their vehicles and vandalise businesses, saying those who organise such activities must take responsibility for the consequences.

He criticised politicians who mobilise young people to engage in violence instead of encouraging them to participate in peaceful political debate and democratic processes.

“And any leader whose work is to cause violence and exploit young people by giving them a little money to go and stone their political opponents’ vehicles, break into the shops of our businesspeople and loot supermarkets belonging to people who have worked hard to build their wealth,” Kindiki said.

He argued that politically motivated violence affects not only rival politicians but also ordinary Kenyans whose businesses, employment, and family incomes depend on a peaceful operating environment.

According to the Deputy President, supermarkets, shops and other commercial establishments represent investments built through years of hard work and should not become targets because of disagreements between political leaders.

He questioned the logic of destroying businesses that provide employment opportunities to young people, warning that attacks on commercial establishments could leave workers without jobs and expose families to financial difficulties.

The Deputy President also cautioned that political violence undermines investor confidence and disrupts economic activity, especially when insecurity forces businesses to close or suffer losses.

The DP maintained that the government would not tolerate politically motivated attacks in Kiambu or any other part of the country, insisting that leaders must be allowed to express their views and campaign without exposing others to violence.

“We will not allow, not in this region, not anywhere in Kenya,” he said.

He urged politicians to shift from confrontational politics to explaining their policies, presenting development plans, and accounting for their performance in public office.

He maintained that political competition should let voters assess competing ideas and choose leaders who can best address their needs, rather than subjecting communities to intimidation.

“Let everyone articulate their policies and talk about various issues, just as Faya Man has spoken here. Once they finish, let them do that,” he said, urging politicians to articulate their policies and allow voters to evaluate their proposals.

He challenged elected leaders to explain what they had achieved during their time in office, while those seeking elective positions should tell Kenyans what they intend to deliver if given the mandate.

“Wale walikuwa kwa viti, watuambie walitufanyia nini, wale wako kwa viti waseme wamefanya nini, wale wanaomba ya kesho waseme watafanya nini,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President called on politicians to respect the democratic process by allowing citizens to make independent choices and accept political competition without resorting to violence.

He emphasised that peaceful campaigning, open debate, and accountability should form the foundation of political engagement, whether a leader supports or opposes the government.

Kindiki reiterated his call for politicians to abandon confrontational tactics and let Kenyans judge their leaders by their records, policies, and development agendas.