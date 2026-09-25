Kindiki urges Mt Kenya leaders to put development ahead of political rivalry

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders in the Mt Kenya region to put development and peaceful politics ahead of divisions linked to political affiliations.

Kindiki said the region could accommodate competing political interests without allowing differences to break its unity, as he toured development projects in Kieni, Nyeri County, on Friday.

He said elders had given him the responsibility of helping keep the region together and preventing political differences from creating a divide between Mt Kenya East and West.

“I have clear orders to unite the Mt Kenya region. We might be affiliated to different formations but the elders requested me to ensure peaceful political contests. Aspirants will sell their agenda and voters will decide who to vote for,” he said.

The remarks came after elders recently endorsed Kindiki as the spokesperson of the Mt Kenya region.

He said he would respect the elders’ guidance and work to preserve the region’s unity, arguing that political competition should not be allowed to weaken longstanding ties among residents.

“Mt Kenya is one. There is no East or West. We cannot divide it. It has always been one. It was one during the leadership of Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. It will remain one. We must protect and bequeath it as one to the next generations,” he said.

Kindiki also cautioned politicians against resorting to violence during political contests, saying aspirants should focus on presenting their policies and leave the final decision to voters.

“We should not allow violence to take over our politics. We are not a region known for violence despite political differences. We are wealth creators, not destroyers. We should not attack each other. Everyone should sell their agenda, and voters will decide. The winner serves all and the loser waits for their time,” Kindiki said.

He used his tour of Nyeri to highlight government projects, saying the county had received Sh45 billion for the construction and improvement of 775 kilometres of roads.

Kindiki said 32,000 households in the county had also been connected to electricity under the last-mile connectivity programme.

A further 12,000 households are expected to gain access to electricity following an additional Sh650 million allocation, he said.

The Deputy President launched road construction works in Chaka Township and inspected other ongoing development projects across the county.

He said his focus would remain on delivering projects rather than engaging in political exchanges with his rivals.

“The elders asked me to let actions speak and ensure development continues in the region. You will not see me engage in a competition over insults,” he said.

Kindiki also said he would meet senior police officers next week to review measures aimed at dealing with illicit alcohol and drug trafficking in the Mt Kenya region.