Nobody from the Mlima can beat Kindiki! Duale weighs in on DP succession

The battle over President William Ruto’s choice of running mate in the 2027 General Election is taking shape, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale declaring his support for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru openly seeks the position.

Duale defended Kindiki’s suitability for the role, dismissing regional considerations and arguing that his leadership credentials should take precedence as questions emerge over who will join Ruto on the presidential ticket.

Speaking on Sunday, October 25, 2026, Duale praised Kindiki’s record in office, describing him as one of the most decent, educated and intelligent people to have served as deputy president.

“Kenya has the best deputy president ever. In terms of a DP in the context of Kalonzo, Riggy G, Prof. Kindiki is one of the most decent, learned, and intelligent holders of that office,” Duale said on Citizen's Sunday Live.

The Health CS also challenged arguments that Kindiki’s regional background could work against him, insisting that his roots in Tharaka-Nithi should not be used to question his suitability for the country’s top leadership positions.

“Nobody from the mlima can beat Kindiki. Don’t reduce Kindiki to Tharaka. Who told you an intelligent young man from Tharaka-Nithi cannot become the president of Kenya?” he posed.

Duale’s remarks come amid growing discussion over whether Ruto will retain Kindiki as his deputy in the next election or consider another candidate, with Waiguru having publicly expressed interest in joining the president’s ticket.

The Kirinyaga governor has presented herself as a potential contender for the deputy presidency, citing the need for unity in the Mount Kenya region as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 polls.

However, Duale’s comments signal his support for Kindiki to remain in office, with the CS arguing that the current deputy president’s qualifications should be considered beyond regional interests.

Kindiki was appointed deputy president in October 2024 following the impeachment of his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, by Parliament and the subsequent approval of his replacement.

Before taking up the role, Kindiki served as Interior Cabinet Secretary, overseeing the national security docket under Ruto’s administration. He had also served as Tharaka-Nithi senator before joining the Cabinet.

In his remarks, Duale referred to former Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka and Gachagua, popularly known as Riggy G, while comparing Kindiki with other prominent figures associated with the office.

The choice of Ruto’s running mate is expected to remain a subject of political discussion as leaders seek to strengthen their regional support and build alliances ahead of the next General Election.

Waiguru declares interest in DP position

On October 18, 2026, Waiguru publicly announced her ambition to become Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election, putting her forward as a potential contender for the position currently occupied by Kindiki.

While making her case, the governor defended the president’s performance, describing him as the hardest-working president she had served under. She also dismissed suggestions that her bid could divide the Mount Kenya region.

“I have expressed my interest in serving as a DP in this country. I think out of the presidents we have had, I have never seen a president work as hard as William Ruto,” Waiguru said.

She acknowledged the political challenges Ruto had faced during his first two years in office but argued that the opposition had contributed to the pressure on his administration.

“There is a lot of backlash; he has gone through a terribly rough time during his first two years because of opposition politics,” she said.

Waiguru’s declaration has brought the question of Ruto’s running mate into focus well ahead of the 2027 election, with Kindiki currently holding the office and Duale publicly backing him to retain it.

The debate comes as political leaders seek to consolidate support and negotiate alliances before the polls, with the president’s eventual choice of deputy expected to draw attention as preparations for the election gather pace.