Kindiki announces Sh60m plan for public rehabilitation centres in every county

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced plans by the national and county governments to establish at least one public rehabilitation centre in every county within the next year, with each facility expected to cost an estimated Sh60 million.

Speaking in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government would intensify the fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse through intelligence-led multi-agency operations targeting cartels, illegal supply networks and unlicensed manufacturers.

He said the national and county governments would work together to build and run the rehabilitation centres as part of efforts to tackle addiction and its effects on communities.

Kindiki also said the government was providing additional resources and equipment to security and regulatory agencies to strengthen enforcement against illicit alcohol and drugs.

“The Government continues to sustain the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse to protect public health and secure the nation for present and future generations,” he said.

He said intelligence-led multi-agency operations were “progressively dismantling cartels, disrupting supply chains and incapacitating unlicensed manufacturer establishments”.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, IG Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies in Nairobi on September 29,2026.PHOTO/DPCS.

Kindiki attributed some of the progress made over the past year to efforts to motivate village elders through a monthly stipend and the establishment of the National Government Administration Unit (NGAPU).

He directed enforcement and regulatory agencies to re-inspect manufacturing premises to establish whether they are currently complying with applicable standards and regulations.

Kindiki further directed Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, in consultation with the relevant committee of the Council of Governors, to convene a sector forum within 14 days.

The forum will focus on the licensing and control of alcohol trade and consumption, as well as developing a framework for establishing and running rehabilitation services.

A Special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting will also be convened within the next month to step up government action over the effects of alcohol and drug trade and addiction on the economy.

Kindiki held the meeting with Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies to review measures being taken against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

According to the Ministry of Interior, 760 suspects were arrested between January and August 2026 during operations targeting drug and substance abuse.

During the same period, authorities seized or destroyed 2,742,950 litres of illicit alcohol, 4,197 counterfeit alcohol pieces and 7,794 litres of ethanol.

Police and anti-narcotics officers also seized 13,879.081kg of cannabis, 6.1136kg of heroin, 4.58kg of cocaine and 10.1105kg of methamphetamine.

A further 32,193.83kg of cannabis sativa remains in storage with the Anti Narcotics Unit pending cases.

Between May and July, authorities seized 16 motor vehicles, 10 motorcycles and Sh146,755 in cash.

Twenty-one cases are currently before the courts, with two convictions secured.